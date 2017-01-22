Library Notes

Library Hours

Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

864-427-7140

www.unionlibrary.org

Closed

The library will be closed Thursday, January 26, 2017 for a staff work day. The library will reopen Friday, January 27, 2017 at 9 a.m.

Restoration Brick Project

The Friends of the Union County Library are pleased to offer the Union County residents an opportunity to participate in a unique engraved brick project. The proceeds of this project will go to the library renovation. Engraved bricks may be purchased as a way to honor family members, friends, organizations, and special groups. These beautiful memorials will be placed in a walkway of honor on the library grounds. Please stop by or contact the library for additional information.

Preschool Storytime Winter/Spring

Tuesday Mornings

Ages — Birth-5

Time: 10 a.m.

864-427-7140 ext. 302

January 24 — Snowy Day

January 31 — I Have a Hat

February 7 — Penguins

February 14 — Valentine

February 21 — Emotions

February 28 — Colors

March 7 — Senses

March 14 — St. Patrick’s Day

March 21 — Spring Flowers

March 28 — Counting

April 4 — Music

April 11 — Easter

April 18 — Art

April 25 — Wild Things

After School Events

Ages 6-12

Time: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Children under 12 need adult supervision

Wednesday, January 25 — Tower Building with Marshmallows.

Wednesday, February 8 — Puppet Making Part One

You make it PART ONE

You perform PART TWO

You can work together!

Tuesday, February 21 — Puppet

Presenting Part Two

Wednesday, March 1 — Dr. Seuss

READ ACROSS AMERICA EVENT

Activities and snacks

Wednesday, March 22 — With Technology

Wednesday, April 5 — Games

Technology Games

Wednesday, April 12 — Easter Egg Hunt

New Books — Available Now

Adult Fiction

Britt-Marie Was Here by Fredrik Backman

The Final Day by William R. Forstchen

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story by Alexander Freed

Difficult Women by Roxane Gay

Melt by Helen Hardt

Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly

The Old Man by Thomas Perry

Two Masks One Heart “Book Three” by Jacob Spears

Two Masks One Heart “Book Two” by Jacob Spears

Two Masks One Heart by Jacob Spears

The Mistress by Danielle Steel

The Guests On South Battery by Karen White

Adult Non-Fiction

Born A Crime: Stories From A South African Childhood by Trevor Noah

Juvenile Fiction

Molly The Manatee by Chic. Cariaga