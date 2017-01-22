Library Notes

Library Hours
Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
864-427-7140
www.unionlibrary.org
Closed
The library will be closed Thursday, January 26, 2017 for a staff work day. The library will reopen Friday, January 27, 2017 at 9 a.m.
Restoration Brick Project
The Friends of the Union County Library are pleased to offer the Union County residents an opportunity to participate in a unique engraved brick project. The proceeds of this project will go to the library renovation. Engraved bricks may be purchased as a way to honor family members, friends, organizations, and special groups. These beautiful memorials will be placed in a walkway of honor on the library grounds. Please stop by or contact the library for additional information.
Preschool Storytime Winter/Spring
Tuesday Mornings
Ages — Birth-5
Time: 10 a.m.
864-427-7140 ext. 302
January 24 — Snowy Day
January 31 — I Have a Hat
February 7 — Penguins
February 14 — Valentine
February 21 — Emotions
February 28 — Colors
March 7 — Senses
March 14 — St. Patrick’s Day
March 21 — Spring Flowers
March 28 — Counting
April 4 — Music
April 11 — Easter
April 18 — Art
April 25 — Wild Things
After School Events
Ages 6-12
Time: 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Children under 12 need adult supervision
Wednesday, January 25 — Tower Building with Marshmallows.
Wednesday, February 8 — Puppet Making Part One
You make it PART ONE
You perform PART TWO
You can work together!
Tuesday, February 21 — Puppet
Presenting Part Two
Wednesday, March 1 — Dr. Seuss
READ ACROSS AMERICA EVENT
Activities and snacks
Wednesday, March 22 — With Technology
Wednesday, April 5 — Games
Technology Games
Wednesday, April 12 — Easter Egg Hunt
New Books — Available Now
Adult Fiction
Britt-Marie Was Here by Fredrik Backman
The Final Day by William R. Forstchen
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story by Alexander Freed
Difficult Women by Roxane Gay
Melt by Helen Hardt
Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly
The Old Man by Thomas Perry
Two Masks One Heart “Book Three” by Jacob Spears
Two Masks One Heart “Book Two” by Jacob Spears
Two Masks One Heart by Jacob Spears
The Mistress by Danielle Steel
The Guests On South Battery by Karen White
Adult Non-Fiction
Born A Crime: Stories From A South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
Juvenile Fiction
Molly The Manatee by Chic. Cariaga