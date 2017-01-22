Lidl looking for store managers

ARLINGTON, VA — Lidl, one of the world’s largest retailers, announced this week that it will hold its first public hiring event in South Carolina next Tuesday and Wednesday, January 24-25. The two-day event will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at the Spartanburg Marriott in Spartanburg. The event is open to members of the public who are interested in store leadership positions with Lidl US.

The starting salary for store management positions will be up to $60,000 per year, plus benefits, which can include health, dental and vision plans, and a 401(k) retirement plan with a generous company match. Starting salaries for store supervisors will be up to $17.50 per hour, plus benefits. Accepted candidates will play an important role in introducing Lidl to customers in the area when the retailer opens its first stores in the U.S. no later than 2018.

Hiring Event Details:

WHERE: Spartanburg Marriott, 299 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306

WHEN: January 24 & 25, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

HOW: Walk-ins are welcome; candidates are encouraged to apply online.

Preferred candidates should possess strong customer service skills, astute attention to detail, the ability to work well in a team environment, excellent time management and communication skills, and the ability to adapt to the ever-changing retail environment. Lidl is an equal opportunity employer.

About Lidl

Lidl operates more than 10,000 stores in 27 countries throughout Europe, offering customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at the lowest possible prices. Since announcing its expansion into the U.S. in 2015, Lidl has established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, and has announced regional headquarters and distribution centers in Spotsylvania County, Virginia; Alamance County, North Carolina; and Cecil County, Maryland. To learn more about career opportunities at Lidl, visit careers.lidl.com.

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Lidl.

This story courtesy of Lidl.