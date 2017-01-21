Amended for student housing

UNION — Housing that will be needed for students from outside Union County attending USC Union is a step closer to reality after a vote by Union City Council this week.

During its January meeting Tuesday evening, Union City Council voted unanimously to approve first reading of an ordinance amending the City of Union Zoning Ordinance.

The amendment states that apartments are not permitted in the A-1 (Central Business District) zoning district, but that downtown residential uses will help support revitalization efforts on Main Street in that district and recent improvements to the USC Union Campus. It further states that the amendment to the zoning ordinance will allow “multi-family residential as a land use permitted by special exception.”

Tuesday’s vote comes just three months after City Council, in joint session with Union County Council, heard a presentation from Wayne McBride of McBride Properties, LLC, about his plans to build housing for students near USC Union.

McBride is the developer who built student housing at USC Lancaster and he has obtained an option on property along Depot Street near the old rail depot. He is proposing to build facilities that would house two dozen students with two students per apartment.

During that same meeting, the councils also heard from USC Union Acting Dean John Catalano who said that student housing will be a crucial factor in helping USC Union attract the student body it needs to reverse the gradual decline it is facing in enrollment. Catalano pointed to recent media reports of a projected decline in the number of students enrolled in local schools, a decline that will also affect USC Union. He pointed out that a number of students currently enrolled at USC Union are “concurrent students” who are attending both high school and college.

Catalano said the solution to this decline is to bring in students from outside the county and USC Union is taking steps to do this by expanding its athletic offerings and with new educational offerings such as its RN program. He said the challenge facing USC Union in doing this is the lack of housing for these students. Catalano said some property owners have begun to help address this problem by remodeling their properties to accommodate students. He said that as of October there were three female students from Aiken living in Santuc while attending USC Union and three male members of the baseball team living in Union.

Even with the aid of these property owners, however, Catalano said there is still not enough housing available for students, especially with USC Union looking to have 75-100 student athletes in its athletic program from outside the county. Catalano pointed out that USC Union has just received authorization to go from club sports to junior college level sports which means more opportunities for student athletes and more need for student housing. He said that USC Union will be getting athletes from all over the place and that it needs to build an inventory of housing for them.

Catalano said that McBride’s proposal could help build that inventory, pointing out that the facilities would be state-of-the-art, ready to move in townhouses having two bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths each. He said this is what USC Union is looking for.

Lease Agreement

In other business, council voted unanimously to approve second and final reading of an ordinance authorizing the city to enter into a lease agreement with Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cellco will lease two pieces of property from the city including a parcel of land containing 9.19 acres on the northern side of Tosch’s Creek west of Union and parcel of land containing 56.5 acres of land on the northern side of SC 49.

The agreement is for five years and Cellco will pay the city $9,600 a year in rent for the properties which it will use in providing communication services.

Mutual Aid

Council also voted unanimously to approve a resolution authorizing Mayor Harold Thompson to negotiate a mutual aid agreement between the city and the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The resolution points out that in previous years the city entered into a series of agreements for mutual aid between the Sheriff’s Office and the Union Public Safety Department. It also states that:

• In July 2016 the Mutual Aid statutes were amended and as a result all “Mutual Aid/ Task Force Agreements must be reviewed to ensure adherence to the statutes amended.

• That “such agreements must be approved by City Council and specifically appoint a designee with authority to enter into such agreements.”

• Sheriff’s in South Carolina “now have the authority to enter into such agreements without approval by County Council.”

With this in mind, the resolution states the city “designates the Mayor with the authority to negotiate the terms and enter into a mutual aid agreement with the Sheriff of Union County.” It further states that the Mayor and the City Clerk are authorized and directed to take any action necessary to carry out the intentions of the resolution.

Appointments

Council also approved the reappointment of Neil Valentine and Quandra Jeter to the Zoning Board of Appeals.

The Zoning Board of Appeals works closely with the City of Union Planning Department. The board hears and decides on variance and special exceptions requests dealing with the City of Union Zoning Ordinance Regulations.

Valentine and Jeter will each serve on the board until their respective terms expire Dec. 31, 2019.

Members of the Zoning Board of Appeals are appointed by the Mayor and City Council.

Budget Session

Council also voted unanimously to approve March 28, 29, and 30 as the dates for the 2017-2018 Annual Budget Work Session.

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

