Farr receives national nomination

UNION COUNTY — Union County High School Assistant Principal Tee Farr has been nominated for the 2016-2017 national LifeChanger of the Year award.

Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, the national LifeChanger of the Year program recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 public and private school educators and employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.

Farr was nominated by a colleague, R. Rogers.

“Mr. Farr is a great person and educator,” said Rogers. “This is his first year as an administrator after serving several years as a history teacher and in the US military. He has consistently proven the type of administrator he would be: hard-working and hands-on. Mr. Farr gives his students his best, each and every day.”

Each school year, the LifeChanger of the Year program receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For 2016-2017, there will be a total of 15 individual LifeChanger of the Year awards. In addition, a 16th prize, the “National Spirit Award,” is given to the school and nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for his or her nomination. Each winner will receive a cash award that is split between the individual winner and their school. The national Grand Prize award is $10,000. Winners are announced via surprise award ceremonies held at their schools. The top five winners will also be honored at a national awards ceremony in Naples, Florida. Winners will be announced in Spring 2017.

Winners will be chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals. Nominees must be school district employees. Award winners are selected based on the following criteria:

• A proven ability to make a beneficial difference in the lives of students

• An ability to positively add to the development of the school’s atmosphere

• Is involved in leadership activities at the school and/or community level

• A demonstrative record of excellent performance at the professional level

• A commitment to producing a nurturing atmosphere

• Adherence to high moral and ethical standards

Tee Farr

A Union native and 2001 graduate of Union High School, Farr served 12 1/2 years on activity duty with the National Guard while also attending college. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in History from USC, his Master’s in Arts in Teaching Secondary Social Studies and EdS in Administration from Converse College.

Farr is in his fourth year with the Union County School District. During his first three years with the district he taught various subjects in Social Studies and also coached baseball and football between Jonesville Elementary/Middle School and Sims Middle School. As Assistant Principal at UCHS, Farr is over the Credit Recovery Lab, handles discipline for students in the alphabet F through K; and is textbook coordinator.

Surprised to learn he had been nominated, Farr said he is humbled by the honor, especially since it was a colleague who recommended him for the award.

“I had no idea I had been nominated,” Farr said Thursday. “I’m humbled by the fact that it came from a faculty member versus someone above me.”

Farr added that while he is honored to be nominated, he is even more honored to be part of UCHS and the good things that are taking place there.

“It is important to recognize the many positive things that go on here every day,” Farr said. “Our teachers, coaching staff, and students work very hard every day to make a difference.”

To learn more about Farr’s nomination and to show your support for him go online at lifechangeroftheyear.com/tee-farr/.

