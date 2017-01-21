The Lord is a jealous God

Saturday, Jan. 21

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will hold “Gifts of Love.”

There will be gently used men’s, women’s, and children’s clothes, household items, and so much more and it’s all free.

There will be free homemade soup and drink.

There will be limited food boxes and limted new items.

Bring your own bag.

First come, first serve.

Everthing is free because of Jesus.

5 p.m.: St. Luke Baptist Church will hold a Relay For Life Songfest. Rev. George Shell, Pastor.

Sunday, Jan. 22: Jeter Chapel Herbeletts will celebrate their anniversary. Rev. Anthony Washington, Pastor.

Sunday, Jan. 29

4 p.m.: Bishop Tyra Parham of ChamberTown Community Light House Church (413 South Mountain Street, Union) invites all to come fellowship with us on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The guest speaker will be Bishop Leepolian Turner from Greer, SC.

We look forward to having a blessed time in the Lord.

Dinner will be served after service.

6 p.m.: Padgett’s Creek Baptist Church, 843 Old Buncombe Road, Union, will host a concert by the Southern Gospel Music group Eternal Vision.

Please make plans to invite your friends and come join us. We expect the church to fill up quickly so plan to get there early to make sure you get a good seat.

Wednesday, Feb. 1: Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will hold a Poor Man’s Supper at 5:30 p.m.

The menu will include pinto beans, stewed potatoes, cabbage, corn bread, drink, and dessert.

Kelly Allen will be singing at 6 p.m.

Everyone is welcome.

Sunday, Feb. 5

11 a.m.: The Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church, Santuc Community, will celebrate its 127th Church Anniversary Pastor, Rev. Roderick Oglesby, Sr., will deliver the message for this special occasion.

Noon-Until: Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will be serving Sunday dinner.

The menu will include fried chicken, roast beef, steak & gravy, creamed potatoes, rice & gravy, macaroni pie, green beans, lima beans, slaw, rolls, tea, and dessert.

Cost is $8 per person.

Call 864-427-1622 for takeouts. (Ready at 11:45 a.m.)

6 p.m.: Davidson Street Baptist Church, 400 Davidson Street, Clinton, is inviting everyone to spend “An Evening with Michael Combs” who will be “Singing for Jesus” in concert.

Admission is a love offering.

The public is urged to “come worship with us.”

Sunday, Feb. 12

2 p.m.: Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo, will present the initial sermon of Brother Bryan Good. Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

Sunday, Feb. 19

6 p.m.: St. Paul Baptist Church, 308 Wallace Street, Union, will hold a Candlelight Service.

Theme “Jesus is the Light of the World.”

Everyone is asked to bring a white sheet and a candle for the service.

Sunday, March 5

3 p.m.: The Male Choir of Friendship Baptist Church located at 250 Morningside Drive, Spartanburg will hold an anniversary program.

The public is invited.

The Rev. Dr. Michael A. Glenn is Church Pastor.

Charles Warner | The Union Times 1 Now therefore hearken, O Israel, unto the statutes and unto the judgments, which I teach you, for to do them, that ye may live, and go in and possess the land which the Lord God of your fathers giveth you. 2 Ye shall not add unto the word which I command you, neither shall ye diminish ought from it, that ye may keep the commandments of the Lord your God which I command you. 3 Your eyes have seen what the Lord did because of Baalpeor: for all the men that followed Baalpeor, the Lord thy God hath destroyed them from among you. 4 But ye that did cleave unto the Lord your God are alive every one of you this day. 5 Behold, I have taught you statutes and judgments, even as the Lord my God commanded me, that ye should do so in the land whither ye go to possess it. 6 Keep therefore and do them; for this is your wisdom and your understanding in the sight of the nations, which shall hear all these statutes, and say, Surely this great nation is a wise and understanding people. 7 For what nation is there so great, who hath God so nigh unto them, as the Lord our God is in all things that we call upon him for? 8 And what nation is there so great, that hath statutes and judgments so righteous as all this law, which I set before you this day? 9 Only take heed to thyself, and keep thy soul diligently, lest thou forget the things which thine eyes have seen, and lest they depart from thy heart all the days of thy life: but teach them thy sons, and thy sons’ sons; 10 Specially the day that thou stoodest before the Lord thy God in Horeb, when the Lord said unto me, Gather me the people together, and I will make them hear my words, that they may learn to fear me all the days that they shall live upon the earth, and that they may teach their children. 11 And ye came near and stood under the mountain; and the mountain burned with fire unto the midst of heaven, with darkness, clouds, and thick darkness. 12 And the Lord spake unto you out of the midst of the fire: ye heard the voice of the words, but saw no similitude; only ye heard a voice. 13 And he declared unto you his covenant, which he commanded you to perform, even ten commandments; and he wrote them upon two tables of stone. 14 And the Lord commanded me at that time to teach you statutes and judgments, that ye might do them in the land whither ye go over to possess it. 15 Take ye therefore good heed unto yourselves; for ye saw no manner of similitude on the day that the Lord spake unto you in Horeb out of the midst of the fire: 16 Lest ye corrupt yourselves, and make you a graven image, the similitude of any figure, the likeness of male or female, 17 The likeness of any beast that is on the earth, the likeness of any winged fowl that flieth in the air, 18 The likeness of any thing that creepeth on the ground, the likeness of any fish that is in the waters beneath the earth: 19 And lest thou lift up thine eyes unto heaven, and when thou seest the sun, and the moon, and the stars, even all the host of heaven, shouldest be driven to worship them, and serve them, which the Lord thy God hath divided unto all nations under the whole heaven. 20 But the Lord hath taken you, and brought you forth out of the iron furnace, even out of Egypt, to be unto him a people of inheritance, as ye are this day. 21 Furthermore the Lord was angry with me for your sakes, and sware that I should not go over Jordan, and that I should not go in unto that good land, which the Lord thy God giveth thee for an inheritance: 22 But I must die in this land, I must not go over Jordan: but ye shall go over, and possess that good land. 23 Take heed unto yourselves, lest ye forget the covenant of the Lord your God, which he made with you, and make you a graven image, or the likeness of any thing, which the Lord thy God hath forbidden thee. 24 For the Lord thy God is a consuming fire, even a jealous God. — King James Version (KJV)