Kelly addresses Union Rotary Club

Grants Available

The Spartanburg Regional Foundation will provide $646,000 in health-related grants in 2017, as part of its continuing efforts to improve the health and wellness of communities across the Upstate. These grants will be awarded to designees this spring; made possible by the financial support of Spartanburg Regional Foundation donors.

The Spartanburg Regional Foundation will evaluate funding opportunities for projects within Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System’s service area, including Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties.

Letters of intent for grant applications will be accepted from Jan. 27 to Feb. 17, 2017.

If invited to submit a full grant proposal, the deadline to submit is March 17 at 5 p.m. Final funding decisions will be announced June 7 at a special reception. Please visit RegionalFoundation.com to review the 2017 grant guidelines.

The Foundation generally does not fund endowment requests, operating expenses, ongoing salary expenses, multi-year requests, recurring requests, and grants to individuals or loans.

DSN Board Meeting

The Union County Disabilities and Special Needs Board of Directors will have their monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12 p.m. The meeting will be held at 226 S. Gadberry St., Union. Lunch will be provided.

Sims Class of 1969

The Sims High School Class of 1969 will have its regular meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 22 building.

All officers of the Sims High School Class of 1969 will meet briefly on Wednesday. Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at Mamie Gore’s residence.

Beekeepers Association

The Union County Beekeepers Association will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. in the Clemson Extension Meeting Room at the fairgrounds. Light refreshments are served at 6 p.m. and the meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

Brad Cavin, our state bee inspector, will present a program on American Foulbrood and Varroa Mites. Everyone interested in bees is encouraged to attend.

Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Clemson Club Membership Drive

The Union County Clemson Club is holding a membership drive and is seeking all Clemson fans who are “All In” to join.

Club membership is open to all Clemson fans, alumni and non-alumni alike.

The Union County Clemson Club annually hosts two major events, a kickoff event in August and a chicken roast in November leading up to the annual football game between Clemson and South Carolina.

Each year, two Union County students who will attend Clemson as freshmen receive a scholarship from the club, allowing them to further their education and join the Clemson family.

Annual club dues are $25 which cover all Tigers in the household, with dues supporting the activities of the club, specifically scholarships.

For more information, contact club president Virgil Childers at 864-251-0094.

Relay For Life Schedule

Union County Relay For Life Team Captain meetings will get under way this month and continue into spring with the 2017 fundraising campaign culminating in May with this year’s Relay For Life Event.

This Team Captain meetings will held on the following dates:

• Tuesday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church Family Life Center.

• Tuesday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church Family Life Center.

Anyone wanting to start a Relay Team is welcome at any meeting.

The 2017 Relay For Life campaign will conclude May 12 at the Union County Fairgrounds. The event will get under way at 6 p.m. with the Survivor Reception followed by the Opening Ceremonies at 7 p.m. The rest of the evening’s activities will continue through the rest of the evening with the Closing Ceremony held at 1 a.m. Saturday, May 13.

For any information about Relay For Life contact Beth Lancaster, Event Co-Chair, at 864-426-3438 or Torance Inman, Event Co-Chair, at 864-426-0883 or Cheri Standridge, American Cancer Society Community Manager, at cheri.standridge@cancer.org.

Democrats To Meet

The Union County Democratic Party will meet, Monday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. at the City of Union Municipal Building, 102 Sharpe Avenue. Open to the public.

Senior Citizens Covered Dish Meal

The Union County Senior Citizens will meet with a covered dish meal Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Mon Aetna Church Social Hall. Ronny Lybrand will be singing.

Sims Class of 1963 Meeting

The Class of 1963 of Sims High School will have a planning meeting Sunday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m at New Horizon Christian Church, Union.

All classmates are asked to be present.

For more information contact Clearance Hughes or Wade Hampton.

Basic Computer Skills Class

Union County Adult Education will offer a six-week course on basic computer skills beginning Jan. 30. The classes — which will be taught by Rhonda Thomas — will meet from 1-3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday afternoons at the Spartanburg Community College campus at 1401 Furman Fendley Hwy., Union.

The class is open to all members of the community, not just Union County Adult Education students. Skills covered in the course will include use of desktop computers, the World Wide Web, email and word processing. Upon successful completion of the course, students will receive a certificate stating which skills they have acquired, which could be beneficial during job applications or with their current employers.

The cost of the class — an approved course made possible through the EEI from the Adult Education Department of the South Carolina Department of Education — will be $25. Seats are limited and will be filled on a “first come, first served” basis.

For more information or to register, contact Judi Lancaster at 864-466-0349.

Senior Citizens Planning Trip

The Union County Senior Citizens are planning a trip to the beach on Feb. 15-17. This includes transportation, room, two shows, two meals, shopping and much more. For more information call 427-0936. There will be more trips throughout the year, like Kentucky and Ohio.

January At The UCAC

The following activities and events will take place at the Union County Arts Council in January.

• Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner or a lifelong artist join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

• Toddler Time — Friday, Jan. 28 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m. will be all about the little ones! Any child 4 years old or younger is invited to join us! $10.

• Mini Monet — Join us on Saturday, Jan. 21 as we create a wintery scene for your family to enjoy! You MUST register for this class by calling 864-429-2817. 9-11 a.m. $15 members/ $29 non-members

• Call to Photographers — The Union County Arts Council is calling for entries for the 2017 Photography Exhibit to be held at the UCAC gallery from Jan. 16-Feb. 28.

All photographers wanting to take part in this exhibit are asked to drop off their work during UCAC’s normal business hours. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Special arrangements can be made for after hour or weekend drop offs. Please have all pieces ready to hang.

All photographers are encouraged to participate in this showcase.

This is a great way for new and seasoned photographers to show their work to our community!

The UCAC Office/Gallery is located at 116 E. Main Street in Union. For more information about the 2017 Photography Exhibit, please call 864-429-2817 or email ucac@bellsouth.net., www.facebook.com/UnionArts

• 2017 Membership Drive — Now is the time to join Union County Arts Council! With a membership you will receive discounts on all classes and events! It is because of our dedicated members that we are able to continue to provide services to Union County

Startup Weekend Spartanburg

Startup Weekend Spartanburg, an immersive weekend for budding entrepreneurs to learn, network and pitch their businesses, will be held February 24-26, 2017, at the George Dean Johnson, Jr. College of Business and Economics at the University of South Carolina Upstate, located at 160 E. St. John St., in downtown Spartanburg, S.C.

Recognized as one of the world’s starting points for entrepreneurship, Startup Weekend is a 54-hour event where designers, developers, marketers and startup enthusiasts come together to share ideas, form teams and launch business startups. In addition, this event offers participants direct access to experts, resources and support that can help launch a venture.

Since 2009, more than 234,000 people have participated in Startup Weekends in over 1,142 cities throughout 140 countries. Each event is organized by the local community and provides an opportunity for participants, sponsors and business experts to engage with budding entrepreneurs, as well as share relevant tools for taking an idea to the next level.

USC Upstate’s Johnson College of Business and Economics, host and Premier sponsor, along with American Credit Acceptance welcomes other area sponsors, including the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce and SCAR (South Carolina Research Authority) in support of this in-depth three-day experience.

To register or learn more about Startup Weekend Spartanburg, go to http://spartanburg.up.co/events/10054.

Shag Night

The Union County Healthcare Foundation hold “Shag Night 2017” Saturday, March 4 at 6 p.m. at the Union National Guard Armory.

Shag Night 2017 will feature dancing with live music provided by the “Band of Oz.” Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served and there will be both a live auction and a silent auction.

Tickets are $40 and must be purchased in advance as there will be none available at the door.

Shag Night 2017 is an annual fundraiser of the Healthcare Foundation which uses the funds raised to purhcase health-care equipment and related items for Union Medical Center, Ellen Sagar Nursing Center, and the medical community of Union County.

For more information about Shag Night 2017 and how to purchase your tickets call 864-301-2466.

A One Day Trip

Betsy & Company along with Over The Hill Gang Relay for Life Team presents a one day trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, March 11. First pick up at 7 a.m. at Jonesville Municipal Building; second pick up at 7:30 a.m. in Union at the Old Walmart Parking Lot. If interested feel free to contact Betsy at 864-674-6799.

Lions Club

Lions Brooms for sale every Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Friends on Main, 126 East Main Street, Union.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at Grace United Methodist Church at 5:30 p.m.

For more information contact Penny Adamo at 864-427-8322.

Bereavement Program

Medi Home Hospice is sponsoring a Bereavement Program. Anyone who has lost a loved one and needs guidance with their loss is invited to attend.

2017 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2017 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates. All meetings will be held at 6 p.m.

• January 23, 2017 — Lockhart School

• February 27, 2017 — Sims Middle School

• March 27, 2017 — Union County High School (Teacher of the Year Recognition)

• April 24, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Academic Recognition)

• May 22, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Retiree Banquet)

• June 12, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 26, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

(Meet if Budget has not been approved)

• July 24, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 28, 2017 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 25, 2017 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 23, 2017 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 27, 2017 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 11, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

Additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2017 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• February 14, 2017

• March 14, 2017

• April 11, 2017 at Lockhart Town Hall

• May 9, 2017

• June 13, 2017

• July 11, 2017

• August 8, 2017

• September 12, 2017 at Carlisle Town Hall

• October 10, 2017

• November 14, 2017 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 12, 2017

Photo courtesy of Union Rotary Club The Union Rotary Club had the honor of having Ola Jean Kelly, Executive Director of Union County Historical Society, as our speaker. The museum is located on the first floor of the restored Flynn Office Building on Main Street in Union and is filled with rich history of Union County. Picture are Rotarian and Union County Historical Society President Frank Hart and Ola Jean Kelly. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_Ola-Jean-Frank-Hart-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Union Rotary Club The Union Rotary Club had the honor of having Ola Jean Kelly, Executive Director of Union County Historical Society, as our speaker. The museum is located on the first floor of the restored Flynn Office Building on Main Street in Union and is filled with rich history of Union County. Picture are Rotarian and Union County Historical Society President Frank Hart and Ola Jean Kelly.