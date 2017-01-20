Reading ‘The Homework Machine’

UNION — Learning to read is one of the basics of education and some 5th grade students at Foster Park Elementary School are learning how reading together can give them a better understanding of what they are reading.

In a statement released last week, Foster Park Elementary School announced that its “5th Grade GT Literacy Circle is currently reading and discussing Dan Gutman’s ‘The Homework Machine.’”

The press goes on to explain that “Mrs. Hughey 5th Grade GT students are presently learning that literature circles allow small groups of students to gather to discuss a piece of literature in depth while reading the novel. In literature circles, the discussion is guided by students’ response to what they have read. You may hear talk about events and characters in the book, the author’s craft, or personal experiences related to the story.”

It further states that “literature circles provide a way for students to engage in critical thinking and reflection as they read, discuss, and respond to books. Mrs. Hughey’s students are reading the novel as they would read a script for a play; this also includes acting out scenes in the book.”

