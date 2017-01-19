Fewer days and fewer hours

UNION — The people of and visitors to Union County will have less opportunity to view and learn about its past as budget cuts are forcing the Union County Museum to reduce its days and hours of operations.

In a statement released Friday, Frank M. Hart, President of the Union County History Society, announced the reductions.

“In working with reduced funding at the Union County Museum it has become necessary to be closed for an additional day each week and shorten the hours for Thursday and Friday,” Hart said. “The museum will be closed Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The museum will be open Thursday and Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4.”

The reductions take the affect this week. Previously, the museum had been open Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 1-4 p.m.

Hart said that the Historical Society was announcing these changes to help the public adjust to the new schedule. He also thanked those who have supported the museum in the past and continue to do so.

“This information is being furnished so that individuals wishing to visit or do genealogical research can make their plans accordingly,” Hart said. “The Union County Historical Society appreciates the support of the City and the County as well as the support of citizens and businesses. We are doing all we can to make an excellent Museum for the citizens of Union County, and others who visit the museum and for those whose ancestors lived in Union.”

Museum Director Ola Jean Kelly said that until two years ago, the museum received $70,000 a year in funding from Union County. Since then, however, the funding has been cut to $11,000 this year.

Kelly said that, in addition to reducing days and hours of operation, the budget cuts have forced the museum to eliminate programs it had previously offered and had been planning. She said that the museum has “a wonderful collection and we’ve had no funds to maintain them such as temperature control, cleaning, storage.”

This reduction in the museum’s ability to perform maintenance necessary to adequately care for and preserve the items in its care has taken its toll. Kelly said that a tailor-made outfit of historic appearance loaned to the museum by a patron and used for historic reenactments was damaged by ultraviolet rays that came through the glass in the front window of the museum. She said that because of that damage it is no longer usable.

Kelly said that cutbacks are also being made at the Cross Keys House which, like the museum, is also owned by the Historical Society. She said that the house will remain closed until spring when it is warmer. In addition, Kelly said that beginning at that time, a fee will be charged those who want to tour the house and its grounds. Previously, the tours had been free.

While it will be operating on a reduced basis, Kelly said that the museum will nevertheless continue to operate and serve the people of Union County and all visitors from outside the county. She thanked all those who have made this possible.

“I want to thank the businesses and individuals, the county and the city for their continued support,” Kelly said.

The Union County Museum is located at 127 West Main Street, Union. For more information about the museum and the services it provides call 864-429-5081.

