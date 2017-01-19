Celebrating the School Board

UNION COUNTY — The Union County School District is celebrating the Union County Board of School Trustees.

In a statement released this past Friday, Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach announced that Union County Schools will join school districts throughout the state and nation to celebrate School Board Recognition Month in January. The press release stated that more than 600 locally-elected and appointed school board members throughout South Carolina will be recognized by schools and communities for their service and dedication to public education.

It further states that the theme of School Board Recognition Monday, “School Boards Stand Up 4 SC Public Schools,” recognizes the important roles school boards play in promoting and advocating for quality education. School board members are elected/appointed by the people in their local communities to represent their voice and to ensure the success of schools and students.

“The efforts of school board members often go unrecognized,” Roach said. “This month we honor the year-round commitment that school board members make to our district and the community.”

The press release states that in Union County, school board members develop policies and make tough decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the entire community. They bear responsibility for an annual budget of $28 million, 4,041 students, 526 employees and 12 buildings.

As a part of School Board Recognition Month, the press release states that Union County Schools’ board members will participate in an official signing of the South Carolina School Board Member Ethical Principles during their Jan. 23 school board meeting. By signing the principles, school board members will publicly vow to uphold effective governance principles and pledge to improve public education in their community.

The following are the men and women who are currently serving on the Union County Board of School Trustees, the district they represent, and their years of service on the board:

• District 1 — Betty JoAnn McMorris — 12 years

• District 2 — Mark Ivey — Less than 1 year

• District 3 — Mike Massey — 2 years

• District 4 — Gene Lipsey — 2 years

• District 5 — Jane Hammett — 18 years

• District 6 — Frank M. Hart — Less than 1 year

• District 7 — Manning Jeter — 16 years

• District 8 — Dr. Wanda All — 22 years

• District 9 — Jane Wilkes — 6 years

