Two win JEMS Spelling Bee

JONESVILLE — Two students have won the opportunity to represent their school in regional competition after emerging as the winners in the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Spelling Bee.

A statement released by Jonesville Elementary/Middle School late last week states that the JEMS Spelling Bee was held on Friday, Jan. 6. It states that in order to participate in the school Spelling Bee, students had to first win their individual Class Bees.

Elementary Winners

The Elementary Class Bee winners were:

• Parker Wright

• Kevin Crosby

• Apollo Porter

• Sienna Lumen

• Kaydence Chadwick

• JaNiyah Barber

• Christopher Yanez

• Jesse Jones

Middle Winners

The Middle Class Bee winners were:

• Branson Cook

• Bryson Dameron

• Abby Inman

• Miley Robinson

• Jemeria Foster

• Timothy Hughes

• Janiyah Glenn

• Elizabeth Green

• Kirsten Stevens

The press states that “we are very proud of all our winners!”

School Winners

The individual class winners then took part in the School Spelling Bee and the press release states that Apollo Porter won the Elementary School Bee with Kevin Crosby as first runner-up while Bryson Dameron won the Middle School Bee with Abby Inman as first runner-up.

The press release concludes by with “congratulations to our winners! They will participate at the Regional Bee in Spartanburg during the month of February. We wish them luck and know that they will do a fantastic job!”

Elementary School, Middle School winners

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School.

This story courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School.