Lunch with the principal at BES

BUFFALO — Lunch is always a nice break in the school day, but for some students at Buffalo Elementary School it is extra special because of who they are dining with and where their lunch is coming from.

In a statement released last week, Buffalo Elementary School announced that once a month “there are some very lucky students” at the school. The press release states that each month Principal Glenn Wile and Assistant Principal Ashley Reece give students the opportunity to eat with them at lunch. Not only that, but they also have local restaurants donate the lunches.”

How do students at BES earn this honor? By earning “Buffalo Bucks” which gives them the chance to win this nice reward.

The press release states that “students earn Buffalo Bucks for being responsible throughout the day at school. The students have the choice to enter as many Buffalo Bucks in to a drawing as they want. Students are drawn to attend the principal luncheon each month.”

Approximately 10 students are selected through these drawings each month, gaining them the right to eat with Wile and Reece.

The lunches are catered by local restaurants such as McDonald’s, Hardee’s, Burger King, Little Caesar, Pizza Hut, Subway, and, for the most recent lunch, Bojangles.

The press release states the children express their thanks for the meal by writing thank you notes to the restaurant. It concludes by stating that BES would also like to thank the restaurants “for their generous donations.”

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School

Each month some students at Buffalo Elementary School win the opportunity to have lunch with Principal Glenn Wile and Assistant Principal Ashley Reece. The lunches are catered by local restaurant such as Bojangles which catered the one shown here. Dining with Wile are students Damaja Gist, Ty’reana Favors, Brooklyn Stevens, and Hailee Davis. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_IMG_3032.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School

Each month some students at Buffalo Elementary School win the opportunity to have lunch with Principal Glenn Wile and Assistant Principal Ashley Reece. The lunches are catered by local restaurant such as Bojangles which catered the one shown here. Dining with Wile are students Damaja Gist, Ty’reana Favors, Brooklyn Stevens, and Hailee Davis.



And with the assistant principal too

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School.

This story courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School.