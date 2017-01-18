2016: Preparing for the future

UNION COUNTY — One of the great truths of the human condition is that the future will be here before you know it and that’s why a number of people and institutions spent much of 2016 working to get Union County ready for that onrushing future, especially where it’s workforce — and the system to create it — is concerned.

Grey Tsunami

Tsunami is a Japanese term that, literally translated, means “harbor wave,” but is more commonly used to refer to a “seismic sea wave,” a series of waves in a body of water such as the ocean generated by the displacement of large amounts of water caused by such things as earthquakes or volcanoes. Their destructive power can be enormous and they can affect entire ocean basins as was demonstrated by the 2004 tsunami that left 230,000 people either dead or missing in 14 countries bordering the Indian Ocean.

A “grey tsunami” is the term used to refer to the aging and approaching retirement of a large portion of the workforce of the tri-county area composed of Cherokee, Spartanburg, and Union counties.

In May, a report compiled by SCC Director of Community Services Jennifer Little stated that 42 percent of the current workforce in the tri-county area was more than 50 years old and would be retiring over the next 10 years. The report further stated that more than 27 percent of the tri-county workforce is involved in manufacturing and 18 percent in construction. It further stated that 45 percent of the tri-county workforce is involved in jobs that require technical, mechanical or industrial skill sets.

Carlisle Finishing

Little’s report quoted the “2014 Upstate Job Scene Report” that stated that given this demographic reality there is a desperate need for technically trained workers in the tri-county. To meet that need, Little stated that employers need to transfer knowledge.

Transferring that knowledge from the current workforce to a new generation is the goal of the “Spartanburg Community College Technical Scholar Program” which Little described as a partnership between SCC and local employers. That partnership involves students who are enrolled in an Associate Degree program full-time and for the employer part-time. In return for the students working for them, the employer provides them with tuition assistance and an hourly wage.

The program began in 1982 and Michelin was one of the original companies to participate and has since grown with BMW joining in 2013 and, in May 2016, Carlisle Finishing joining.

Carlisle Finishing’s joining the program was announced by Union County Advanced Technology Center (now the Union Campus of Spartanburg Community College) Site Coordinator Kathy Jo Lancaster. Lancaster said that students Cole Sigmon and Brad Allison had been chosen to participate in the program under the sponsorship of Carlisle Finishing. At the time of the announcement, Sigmon and Allison were both enrolled in the Mechatronics program at the Advanced Technology Center.

Lancaster pointed out that the grey tsunami is not only a problem for companies facing the loss of trained and experienced employees due to retirement, but for the rest of the tri-county community as well. She said that the area, along with the rest of the Upstate, has seen enormous growth in the manufacturing sector in recent years with new companies locating and growing here and older ones undergoing expansion. The future of such development, however, is dependant on the availability of a workforce educated and trained to fill the jobs created by these industries.

Developing that workforce and the educational and training infrastructure needed for its development has been a major focus of the efforts of both the public and private sector of Union County in recent years, an effort that began to bear fruit in 2016.

Work Ready Community

Also in May, just weeks after it was announced that Carlisle Finishing had joined the Spartanburg Community College Technical Scholar Program, it was announced that Union County had been certified as a “Work Ready Community.” The designation means that Union County has a workforce with the skills to do the jobs of today and the ability to become skilled to perform the jobs of the future.

The effort to achieve Work Ready Community status began in 2013 when a coalition of local educational institutions including what was then the Union County Advanced Technology Center along with the Union County School District and its Adult Education program; local government; state agencies like SCWorks; and local industries began working together with that goal in mind. Their goal in achieving that status was to keep the county competitive in recruiting and retaining industry by creating a workforce that could meet the present needs of industry and be ready to get prepared to meet their future needs.

While achieving Work Ready Community status was a great achievement, it was not the be all and end all of the effort to develop a workforce that could meet the needs of industry and help the country attract new industry and retain existing ones. It was only one step in a continuing process that required the continued efforts of all those groups that worked to achieve that status to continue working together to continually maintain and improve that status.

New Name, New Initiatives

May also saw a local educational institution get a new name and undertake new initiatives designed to enhance educational efforts, especially where workforce development is concerned.

In a May 9 address to the Union County Board of School Trustees, Spartanburg Community College President Henry Giles that the Union County Advanced Technology Center would soon be renamed the Union Campus of Spartanburg Community College

Later in the month, Lancaster explained that the change would mean the local campus could provide more programs, services, and course offerings to county residents and its workforce partners. She said by being a true SCC presence in Union County the local campus would have the full resources of the college and the full commitment of the South Carolina Technical System to provide comprehensive workforce solutions to new and existing industries in the county.

Dual Credit

Another change along with the name change was the expansion of the dual credit program between the campus and the Union County Career and Technology Center. Lancaster said that in the fall the plan was to offer mechatronics dual credit courses to students enrolled at the Career Center. She said that students would also have more options for additional welding and general education courses.

(Mechatronics technicians are highly skilled workers who use aspects of mechanics, electronics, control theory, and computer science to run processes in manufacturing-based industries. They, along with welders, are in great demand by the manufacturing industries located in Union County, the rest of the tri-county region, and the rest of the Upstate.)

Partnerships

Lancaster said that the campus would also increase its partnerships with businesses and industries by providing opportunities for apprenticeships and technical scholars. She pointed to the announcement that Carlisle Finishing had joined SCC’s Technical Scholars Program as an example of this expansion. Lancaster said the program benefits the students who gain real world work experience, earn wages working part-time, and are considered for full-time employment by graduation. She said it benefits the companies by enabling them to grow their own workforce of educated, trained, skilled, and experienced workers.

(A ribbon-cutting ceremony formally opening the Union Campus of Spartanburg Community College was held in August. During the ceremony, Timken Tyger River Plant Manager Bob Hart, acting on behalf of the Timken Foundation of Canton, Ohio, presented Giles with a check for $135,000. The funds were to be used to help purchase equipment for the campus’ new mechatronics program.)

Workforce Summit

The effort to develop the kind of workforce the county needs to remain competitive with other communities included the Union County Workforce Summit Program that continued in 2016.

The summit program was initiated in 2015 by Union County Supervisor Frank Hart who said its purpose was to discuss and identify ways in which collaboration, cooperation, and coordination of workforce development efforts in Union County could be improve. The first summit was held in March 2015 with future ones held on a quarterly basis, all of them involving local and area educational, employment, business, and government agencies.

The summits are chaired by Union County Workforce Director Katherine Pendergrass who at the June 2015 summit discussed the establishment of the Strategic System for Individual Services Committee, the Hard Barriers Committee, and the General Community Awareness Committee. Pendergrass said the purpose of the committees is to develop methods and processes that will help realize the goals set by the summit participants. Among those goals are the development of a simplified and seamless process that would allow the staffs at agencies involved in employment and other workforce-related issues to work together much more closely and easily.

Another goal is to help Union County residents find employment and provide them with the assistance that meets their specific needs. Pendergrass said that the Strategic System for Individual Services Committee developed an assessment form that will allows employment agencies to do a brief assessment on a person seeking a job. The assessment will enable the agencies to find out the person’s history, interests, skills, and background. Once that information is known the agencies will know what the next step for them is.

Hard Barriers

Pendergrass said the goal of helping Union County residents find employment, includes helping those facing what she called hard barriers to getting a job. She said those hard barriers can be anything from a lack of education and training to a past criminal record, barriers that she said the Hard Barriers Committee is working to develop policies to address, a process she said the Strategic System for Individual Services Committee is also assisting in with the development of the assessment form.

The General Community Awareness Committee seeks to promote awareness in the community of the services available to the public regarding employment issues. The committee’s efforts resulted in the United We Serve program at SCWorks in June which brought together a number of local and area agencies, each of which provided information about the services they offer.

Pendergrass said these and other efforts to develop the kind of workforce Union County needs to attract new industry and retain existing industry got a boost with the announcement that the county had achieved Work Ready Community status. She said this gives the county a competitive edge in attracting new industry and retaining and growing existing industry.

Interconnected

The interconnect nature of education and workforce development and the joining together of both the private and public sectors in promoting them both was further demonstrated in October when Lancaster was named Executive Director of the Union County Development Board.

The press release announcing Lancaster’s appointment cited her work as Campus Director for the SCC Union County Campus including providing vision and leadership for the development of the center’s credit and non-credit programs, developing partnerships and linkages with business and industry, and leading dual enrollment activities with Union County Schools. She was also responsible for implementing workforce education programs addressing the needs of local businesses and industries; had served on the Union County Development Board since 2011 in which she was involved in selling Union County and its assets to industrial prospects; and active in creating workforce development strategies, working with the business community to identify talent needs, and aligning activities and resources to strengthen Union County’s skilled labor pool.

‘Ready To Work’ and the ‘Grey Tsunami’

