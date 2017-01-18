Carlisle officials sworn-in

CARLISLE — The achievements of 2016 and the opportunities and challenges of 2017 were part of the swearing-in ceremony held Saturday afternoon for newly-reelected officials of the Town of Carlisle.

The Nov. 8 general election in the Town of Carlisle saw Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn reelected to a third term in a contested race and Carlisle Town Council Members Maxine Spencer and Ronnie “Motorcar” Lyles reelected to their seats on council without opposition.

On Saturday afternoon, Ferguson-Glenn, Spencer, and Lyles were all sworn-in to office for the new terms they won in the November general election during a ceremony at the Carlisle Town Hall. They were each administered the Oath of Office by Notary Public and retired Union County Probate Judge Donna Cudd.

After being sworn-in, Ferguson-Glenn, Spencer, and Lyles each delivered brief remarks.

Ferguson-Glenn began by thanking the people of Carlisle for returning her to office for a third term. She then reviewed the accomplishments of 2016, pointed out that she, Spencer, Lyles, and the rest of the town council had balanced the town’s budget without raising taxes or fees. In addition to this, Ferguson-Glenn said that the town is “debt-free,” adding that the town had underwent an audit which was looking good and that things were looking up for Carlisle,

Looking ahead to the rest of 2017, Ferguson-Glenn discussed both the challenges facing and the opportunities awaiting the town. She pointed out that the town has partnered with a number of organizations to provide programs and services for Carlisle residents including the Early Learning Program. While the Early Learning Program has attracted a number of children, Ferguson-Glenn said more need to be taking part in it if the town is not to lose it. She urged those attending the ceremony who have children and/or know those with children who are not taking advantage of the Early Learning Program to do so and ensure that the town continues to be able to offer it at the Town Hall.

Ferguson-Glenn said that even with the challenges facing it, she believes Carlisle has enormous potential that is just waiting to be realized and urged the public to get more involved in the community. She said that in order for the town to get where it needs to be, the people of Carlisle must come together to get their community there and help it realize its potential.

In discussing the town’s future, Ferguson-Glenn pointed to the proposed Rural County Transformation Fund proposed by Union County Supervisor Frank Hart and presented to the SC General Assembly by SC House District 42 Rep. Mike Anthony. If passed into the law, the Rural County Transformation Fund was provide funding to the 23 rural counties of South Carolina each year for five years which the counties could use to help address problems caused by flat or declining population growth.

As proposed by Hart, Union County would receive $1 million a year or $5 million over five years through the Rural County Transformation Fund. Ferguson-Glenn said that these funds would benefit Carlisle as well as the rest of the county and she urged the people of Carlisle to support passage of the Rural County Transformation Fund.

In addition, Ferguson-Glenn pointed to the 1 percent sales tax which was approved by the voters of Union County in 2016. She said that the revenue generated by the sales tax will be used for property tax reduction and for improving government services in Carlisle.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Town of Carlisle Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn (far left) is sworn-in as mayor for a third term by Notary Public and retired Union County Probate Judge Donna Cudd (far right) during a ceremony at the Carlisle Town Hall Saturday afternoon. Ferguson-Glenn took the Oath of Office with her grandchildren, Gino Ferguson and Tatiana Ferguson, at her side. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Swearing-InGlenn.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Town of Carlisle Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn (far left) is sworn-in as mayor for a third term by Notary Public and retired Union County Probate Judge Donna Cudd (far right) during a ceremony at the Carlisle Town Hall Saturday afternoon. Ferguson-Glenn took the Oath of Office with her grandchildren, Gino Ferguson and Tatiana Ferguson, at her side. Charles Warner | The Union Times Carlisle Town Council Woman Maxine Spencer (far left) is sworn-in for another term on the Carlisle Town Council by Notary Public and retired Union County Probate Judge Donna Cudd (far right) during a ceremony at the Carlisle Town Hall Saturday afternoon. Spencer took the Oath of Office with her husband, Keith, and her granddaughter, Makaily Covington, at her side. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Swearing-InSpencer.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Carlisle Town Council Woman Maxine Spencer (far left) is sworn-in for another term on the Carlisle Town Council by Notary Public and retired Union County Probate Judge Donna Cudd (far right) during a ceremony at the Carlisle Town Hall Saturday afternoon. Spencer took the Oath of Office with her husband, Keith, and her granddaughter, Makaily Covington, at her side. Charles Warner | The Union Times Carlisle Town Councilman Ronnie “Motorcar” Lyles (center) is sworn-in for another term on the Carlisle Town Council by Notary Public and retired Union County Probate Judge Donna Cudd (far right) during a ceremony at the Carlisle Town Hall Saturday afternoon. Lyles took the Oath of Office with his wife, Patricia, daughter, Brandy, and granddaughters, Mari’ya Harris and Briaja Lyles at his side. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Swearing-InLyles.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Carlisle Town Councilman Ronnie “Motorcar” Lyles (center) is sworn-in for another term on the Carlisle Town Council by Notary Public and retired Union County Probate Judge Donna Cudd (far right) during a ceremony at the Carlisle Town Hall Saturday afternoon. Lyles took the Oath of Office with his wife, Patricia, daughter, Brandy, and granddaughters, Mari’ya Harris and Briaja Lyles at his side.

Mayor, council members take Oath of Office

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.