‘Gifts of Love’ this Saturday

Saturday, Jan. 21

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will hold “Gifts of Love.”

There will be gently used men’s, women’s, and children’s clothes, household items, and so much more and it’s all free.

There will be free homemade soup and drink.

There will be limited food boxes and limted new items.

Bring your own bag.

First come, first serve.

Everthing is free because of Jesus.

5 p.m.: St. Luke Baptist Church will hold a Relay For Life Songfest. Rev. George Shell, Pastor.

Sunday, Jan. 29

6 p.m.: Padgett’s Creek Baptist Church, 843 Old Buncombe Road, Union, will host a concert by the Southern Gospel Music group Eternal Vision.

Please make plans to invite your friends and come join us. We expect the church to fill up quickly so plan to get there early to make sure you get a good seat.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Noon-Until: Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will be serving Sunday dinner.

The menu will include fried chicken, roast beef, steak & gravy, creamed potatoes, rice & gravy, macaroni pie, green beans, lima beans, slaw, rolls, tea, and dessert.

Cost is $8 per person.

Call 864-427-1622 for takeouts. (Ready at 11:45 a.m.)

6 p.m.: Davidson Street Baptist Church, 400 Davidson Street, Clinton, is inviting everyone to spend “An Evenign with Michael Combs” who will be “Singing for Jesus” in concert. Admission is a love offering. The public is urged to “come worship with us.”

Sunday, Feb. 12

2 p.m.: Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo, will present the initial sermon of Brother Bryan Good. Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

Sunday, Feb. 19

6 p.m.: St. Paul Baptist Church, 308 Wallace Street, Union, will hold a Candlelight Service. Theme “Jesus is the Light of the World.” Everyone is asked to bring a white sheet and a candle for the service.

Sunday, March 5

3 p.m.: The Male Choir of Friendship Baptist Church located at 250 Morningside Drive, Spartanburg will hold an anniversary program. The public is invited. The Rev. Dr. Michael A. Glenn is Church Pastor.

