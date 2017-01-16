Museum reducing operating hours

UNION COUNTY — Reduced funding is forcing the Union County Museum to reduce its hours of operation.

In a statement released Friday, Frank M. Hart, President of the Union County History Society, announced the reductions.

“In working with reduced funding at the Union County Museum it has become necessary to be closed for an additional day each week and shorten the hours for Thursday and Friday,” Hart said. “The museum will be closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The museum will be open Thursday and Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4.

“This information is being furnished so that individuals wishing to visit or do genealogical research can make their plans accordingly,” he said. “The Union County Historical Society appreciates the support of the City and the County as well as the support of citizens and businesses. We are doing all we can to make an excellent Museum for the citizens of Union County, and others who visit the museum and for those whose ancestors lived in Union.

The Union County Museum is located at 127 West Main Street, Union. For more information about the museum and the services it provides call 864-429-5081.

For more about this story see Wednesday’s edition of The Union Times and visit our website (uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Due to reduced funding the Union County Museum is reducing its hours of operation. It will now be open only on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Museum2.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Due to reduced funding the Union County Museum is reducing its hours of operation. It will now be open only on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-4 p.m.

Reduced hours due to reduced funding

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County Historical Society.

This story courtesy of the Union County Historical Society.