Church plans mentoring program

UNION — A local church’s efforts to help children in the community will continue through a propopsed countywide mentoring program.

Rev. J.A. Calhoun is Pastor of Corinth Baptist Church and President/CEO of the Corinth Community Development Corporation, both of which have implemented programs in partnership with other organizations to assist the children and youth of Union County. In a Dec. 27 letter to the “business and civic leaders”of Union County, Calhoun announced the launching of a “city/countywide mentoring program.”

Calhoun writes that, “it is our goal to bring families and community together to benefit our children. We’d like to teach young people the importance of being well-informed and productive citizens. There is no better way to do this than with the assistance of those in the community who have succeeded in the ‘real world.’”

In his letter, Calhoun also reviewed the partnerships the church/corporation has entered into with other organizations to assist the children and youth of the community.

“Corinth Community Development Corporation has developed a partnership with The United Way of the Piedmont for several years supporting our ‘Still I Rise…” program. We recently entered into a parntership with the Department of Juvenile Justice, opening a Teen After-School Center (TASC) which has been very successful.”

The Still I Rise program came into being eight years ago as an outreach ministry of Corinth Baptist Church. Its purpose is to guide young people as they move forward through the various stages of life, preparing them to become productive citizens.

Since 2016, the church has operated its Still I Rise program in conjunction which its Teen After-School Center which it began after receiving a $12,000 grant from the SC Department of Juvenile Justice to open and operate the center. The purpose of the center is to help keep teenagers out of trouble by providing them with activities and services that will benefit them throughout their lives including tutoring, computer classes, and classes that enhance their communication skills.

In announcing the establishment of the Teen After-School Center at the church, Calhoun said that in addition to the classes being offered, plans were for a mentoring program to be established as well. He said the church would be reaching out to businesses and individuals in the community to help out with it.

That outreach will involve an information session about the proposed mentoring at the church.

In his letter, Calhoun writes that “we will be hosting an informational meeting and brunch to share information about our proposed mentoring program on Saturday morning, January 28, 2017 at Corinth Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 10 a.m. I hope you can fit it into your schedule to come by for about 45 minutes to talk with us about our planned program.”

Calhoun concludes by asking all those interested to RSVP by no later than Monday, Jan. 16.

To RSVP about attending the Jan. 28 informational meeting and brunch and for more information about the Teen After-School Center and the Still I Rise programs at Corinth Baptist Church call Rev. J.A. Calhoun at 864-415-2743 or email at pastor@corinthbaptistunion.org.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Corinth Baptist Church will hold an informational meeting and brunch about its planned mentoring program in its Fellowship Hall on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Corinth-Baptist-Church.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Corinth Baptist Church will hold an informational meeting and brunch about its planned mentoring program in its Fellowship Hall on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m.

Corinth Baptist Church seeking mentors

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Corinth Baptist Church.

