A fun evening for a good cause

UNION — An evening featuring dancing to live music, dining, and two auctions are all part of an especially popular fundraising event held by the Union County Healthcare Foundation.

Founded in 1993, the Union County Healthcare Foundation has from the beginning of its existence worked to secure additional funding for the Union Medical Center, Ellen Sagar Nursing Center, and the medical community of Union County. The foundation has raised that funding through a combination of charitable donations and fundraising events held each year.

One of those fundraising events is “Shag Night” which gives participants the opportunity to dance the night away. This year’s Shag Night will be held March 4 at 6 p.m. at the Union National Guard Armory with live music by the “Band of Oz.” Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served and there will both a live auction and a silent auction.

Tickets are $40 and must be purchased in advance as there will be none available at the door. For more information about Shag Night and how to get your tickets call 864-301-2466.

Where The Money Goes

So what do you get for the $40 you pay for your ticket? Besides that is, an evening of dancing, live music, dining, and the opportunity to bid on and buy something that catches your eye.

What you get is the opportunity to contribute to the Foundation’s efforts to raise funds to purchase needed health-care equipment and related items for Union Medical Center, Ellen Sagar Nursing Center, and the medical community that serves Union County. Your $40 will go toward helping buy such things as the Foundation has purchased/helped purchase over the years with funds raised from earlier Shag Nights and other events. These include:

• $1 million for the construction of the new Outpatient Surgery Center.

• A down payment for the Union Transport van.

• A down payment for a new ambulance for Union County EMS.

• A fetal monitor for the OB Department.

• New equipment for the Intensive Care Unit.

• Renovations for the Pharmacy Department.

• Two printers for Patient Financial Services.

• Picture, Archiving and Communications System for Radiology.

• SiteRite PICC Line Equipment

• Cardiovascular Stress Testing System for Cardiopulmonary Svcs.

• An EKG machine for the Union Medical Center Stress Lab

• A flatscreen TV for Ellen Sagar Nursing Center’s Rehabilitative Recreation Area.

In others words, you get to not only have an enjoyable evening, you get to help the local medical community and the local healthcare institutions make a difference — sometimes a life-saving one — in the lives of the people of Union County including, perhaps, yourself.

