JEMS announces mentoring program

JONESVILLE — Residents of the Jonesville community interested in helping “at-risk” youth at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School are being invited to take part in a mentoring program being implemented by the school.

A press release issued this week announcing the program stated that JEMS “is excited about our new mentoring program that will begin this month! Our desire is to reach our ‘at-risk’ youth within our school community. Many of our students are in need of someone they can look up to, talk to, and trust. We are thrilled that our new mentoring program will be reaching out to caring, loving, trustworthy citizens and leaders within our community with a desire to make a difference in the lives of our wonderful students here at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School.”

The press release that persons who are interested in or think they may be interested in becoming a mentor at JEMS should know the following things:

• You must attend our mandatory training session at the JEMS Media Center on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.

• Mentoring will take about 15-30 minutes of your time at least once a month. You can choose the day and time that you come depending on the student’s daily schedule.

• If you decide mentoring is something you want or feel the need to do, you will need to fill out a mentoring application that will be given out at the mandatory training session and must be turned in before you leave or to the office at JEMS.

• The mentor application includes a written application, initial orientation, personal interview, and background checks.

• Mentors agree to participate in on-going training and/or orientations, and to be honest and open with support and supervisors of the mentor program.

The press release asks that those reading it to “please share this information with anyone you think may want to be a mentor to a student in need.”

Persons planning on attending the Tuesday, Jan. 17 mentoring session are asked to please call Jonesville Elementary/Middle School at 864-674-5518 or email Jason Koepke at jkopeke@unionk12.sc.us to let the school know of their intention to attend.

