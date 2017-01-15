Library Notes

Library Hours

Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

864-427-7140

www.unionlibrary.org

Closed

The library will be closed Monday, January 16, 2017 for the MLK, Jr. Holiday. The library will reopen Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 9 a.m.

Restoration Brick Project

The Friends of the Union County Library are pleased to offer the Union County residents an opportunity to participate in a unique engraved brick project. The proceeds of this project will go to the library renovation. Engraved bricks may be purchased as a way to honor family members, friends, organizations, and special groups. These beautiful memorials will be placed in a walkway of honor on the library grounds. Please stop by or contact the library for additional information.

Preschool Storytime Winter/Spring

Tuesday Mornings

Ages — Birth-5

Time: 10 a.m.

864-427-7140, Ext. 302

January 24 — Snowy Day

January 31 — I Have a Hat

February 7 — Penguins

February 14 — Valentine

February 21 — Emotions

February 28 — Colors

March 7 — Senses

March 14 — St. Patrick’s Day

March 21 — Spring Flowers

March 28 — Counting

April 4 — Music

April 11 — Easter

April 18 — Art

April 25 — Wild Things

New Books — Available Now

Adult Fiction

Crazy ‘Bout This Block Boy by Andrea

One-Eyed Jacks by J. D. Brink

A Savage In Heels 2 by Cachet

Pound of Flesh by J. A. Cipriano

Juvie & Solai by BriAnn Danae

What’s Done In The Dark 3 by Solae Dehvine

What’s Done In The Dark 2 by Solae Dehvine

Threshold by Susan Feathers

Killa by James Freeman

I Just Don’t Love You Part 2 by Tracie Lashay

Feversong by Karen Marie Moning

Feverborn by Karen Marie Moning

Burned by Karen Marie Moning

Bloodfever by Karen Marie Moning

Iced by Karen Marie Moning

Dreamfever by Karen Marie Moning

Naughty Housewives by Ernest Morris

Naughty Housewives 2 by Ernest Morris

Hidden Sight by Simone Pond

The Rape Nest by Jack Reynolds

You’re All I Got by Bree Sade

Death Of An Independent Woman by Samia

The Dark Side by M. J. Scott

The Wolf Within by M. J. Scott

Mafia Mama by Shakeema

Shorty You Deserve What You’ve Been Missing by Amber Shanel

Bride Of A Hustla by Destiny Skai

Childhood Sweethearts IV by Jacob Spears

Adult Non-Fiction

Weddiculous: An Unfiltered Guide To Being A Bride by Jamie Lee

The Secret Life Of Fat by Sylvia Tara

Adult Large Print Fiction

Without Warning by Lynette Eason

Adult CD (Audio)

The Big Seven by Jim Harrison