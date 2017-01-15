Library Notes

Library Hours
Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
864-427-7140
www.unionlibrary.org
Closed
The library will be closed Monday, January 16, 2017 for the MLK, Jr. Holiday. The library will reopen Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 9 a.m.
Restoration Brick Project
The Friends of the Union County Library are pleased to offer the Union County residents an opportunity to participate in a unique engraved brick project. The proceeds of this project will go to the library renovation. Engraved bricks may be purchased as a way to honor family members, friends, organizations, and special groups. These beautiful memorials will be placed in a walkway of honor on the library grounds. Please stop by or contact the library for additional information.
Preschool Storytime Winter/Spring
Tuesday Mornings
Ages — Birth-5
Time: 10 a.m.
864-427-7140, Ext. 302
January 24 — Snowy Day
January 31 — I Have a Hat
February 7 — Penguins
February 14 — Valentine
February 21 — Emotions
February 28 — Colors
March 7 — Senses
March 14 — St. Patrick’s Day
March 21 — Spring Flowers
March 28 — Counting
April 4 — Music
April 11 — Easter
April 18 — Art
April 25 — Wild Things
New Books — Available Now
Adult Fiction
Crazy ‘Bout This Block Boy by Andrea
One-Eyed Jacks by J. D. Brink
A Savage In Heels 2 by Cachet
Pound of Flesh by J. A. Cipriano
Juvie & Solai by BriAnn Danae
What’s Done In The Dark 3 by Solae Dehvine
What’s Done In The Dark 2 by Solae Dehvine
Threshold by Susan Feathers
Killa by James Freeman
I Just Don’t Love You Part 2 by Tracie Lashay
Feversong by Karen Marie Moning
Feverborn by Karen Marie Moning
Burned by Karen Marie Moning
Bloodfever by Karen Marie Moning
Iced by Karen Marie Moning
Dreamfever by Karen Marie Moning
Naughty Housewives by Ernest Morris
Naughty Housewives 2 by Ernest Morris
Hidden Sight by Simone Pond
The Rape Nest by Jack Reynolds
You’re All I Got by Bree Sade
Death Of An Independent Woman by Samia
The Dark Side by M. J. Scott
The Wolf Within by M. J. Scott
Mafia Mama by Shakeema
Shorty You Deserve What You’ve Been Missing by Amber Shanel
Bride Of A Hustla by Destiny Skai
Childhood Sweethearts IV by Jacob Spears
Adult Non-Fiction
Weddiculous: An Unfiltered Guide To Being A Bride by Jamie Lee
The Secret Life Of Fat by Sylvia Tara
Adult Large Print Fiction
Without Warning by Lynette Eason
Adult CD (Audio)
The Big Seven by Jim Harrison