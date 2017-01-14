Enhancing economic development

UNION COUNTY — Economic development is a process that brings together both the private and public sectors and that’s why the county is establishing the Union County Facilities Corporation to make it easier to form such partnerships.

In its January meeting Wednesday afternoon, Union County Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution committing the county to establishing the Union County Facilities Corporation which the resolution describes as a “non-profit corporation.” The resolution states that the UCFC is being established for “enhancing the economic development of the county.”

Supervisor Frank Hart said that such non-profit corporations are used by “a lot of different counties and cities. It provides a mechanism for public-private partnerships for economic development.”

Hart said that ecomomic development efforts in a community often require public entities like the county to partner with private entities such as a business or industry to facilitate the process. He said this is difficult for counties to do given state law and how county government is set up, but non-profits like the UCFC make it easier for public entities like the county to enter into such necessary partnerships.

The resolution is the first step in the process of setting up the UCFC. Hart said that completing the process will require passage of an ordinance establishing the UCFC by law.

‘Wolverine’ Ordinance

In another economic development-related matter, council also voted unanimously to approve first reading of an ordinance authorizing the county to enter into a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement with a company known only by the code name “Project Wolverine.”

The ordinance states that the agreement is being implemented because of “a new expansion involving a total of not less than $278 million, two hundred thousand ($278,200,000) in new, taxable investment and the creation of at least 100 new full-time jobs; the conveyance of certain real estate by the county to the company; consenting to and seeking the judicial closure and abandonment of a portion of fire station road, and the subsequent conveyance of that property to by the county to the company; the authorization of certain other benefits and other incentives related to Project Wolverine; and other matters relating to the foregoing.”

Council had previously passed a resolution committing the county to entering into a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement with the company, but an ordinance establishing it by law must be approved before it can take affect. In order to take affect, council must approve two more readings of the ordinance and hold a public hearing on it between the second and third readings.

Jail Invoice

In other business, council authorized the payment of up to $15,876 for work done on the Union County Jail.

Hart said the work, which included improvements to the ventilation system and upgrades of the fire and smoke alarms, was approved during the previous fiscal year, but was not completed until the current one. He said this required council to approve it being paid during the current fiscal year.

Sheriff’s Vehicle

Council also heard from Union County Sheriff David Taylor who said that by restructuring his office he was able to add another narcotics investigator and needs a car for him to use. Taylor asked council to authorize the funds that would allow him to purchase that vehicle. He said the county would be reimbursed for the cost of the vehicle with drug forfeiture funds.

In response to Taylor’s request, council agreed to allocate the funding for the purchase of the requested vehicle.

Hart pointed out that “the Sheriff’s Office is doing a good job with drug enforcement” and that the new vehicle will help it continue and expand those efforts. He said that with the county being reimbursed with drug forfeiture funds the vehicle will be able to be purchased “at no cost to the taxpayer.”

Carlisle Clean-Up

Council also heard from Union County Code Enforcement Director David Kitchens who provided them with a brief reminder that the next Community Clean-Up will be held in the Carlisle Community Wednesday, Jan. 18 and Thursday, Jan. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

It will be third Community Clean-Up in three months with the previous two being held in Buffalo and Lockhart. Each Clean-Up involves county personnel working together with volunteers to clean up a community by picking up trash from along its roads, clearing away brush and undergrowth, and even demolishing dilapidated buildings.

The central location for the Carlisle Clean-Up will be the Carlisle Town Hall. Safety vests, gloves, garbage bags, and refreshments will be provided. Volunteers are needed to assist county personnel in the clean-up.

Among those participating the Clean-Up will be District 2 Councilman Ralph Tucker whose district includes the Carlisle Community.

During the Clean-Up, residents of the Town of Carlisle may leave their trash/junk items on the curb in front of their property for collection from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.

In addition, the local recycling center will be open both days from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. for the convenience of residents of the Carlisle Community.

Persons with any questions about the Community Clean-Up and/or concerns about litter and related issues in the Carlisle Community may call Kitchens at 864-466-4705 and/or the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

Community Clean-Up’s Facebook page is called “Lets Make Union SC Beautiful” and includes photos of the clean up efforts and improvements already made as well as examples of code violations.

In addition, persons who have information about littering may report it anonymously by calling 864-466-4705 or 864-466-4718 or leaving a private message on the Community Clean-Up Facebook page.

Advertising

Council also voted Tuesday to advertise for applicants for seats on the following boards and commissions:

• Airport Commission

• Alcohol and Drug Abuse Commission

• Appeals Board

• Fair Board

• Library Board

• Stadium Commission

• Tourism Commission

• Boham Fire District Board

• Buffalo Fire District Board

• Carlisle Fire District Board

• Cross Keys Fire District Board

• Kelly-Kelton Fire District Board

• Philippi Fire District Board

• Union County Development Board

Meeting Dates

Council also voted to approve the dates, times, and location for their meetings in 2017. All council meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. with most being held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse. Three of the meetings, however, will be held in Carlisle, Jonesville, and Lockhart.

Council will meet on the following dates this year:

• February 14, 2017

• March 14, 2017

• April 11, 2017 at Lockhart Town Hall

• May 9, 2017

• June 13, 2017

• July 11, 2017

• August 8, 2017

• September 12, 2017 at Carlisle Town Hall

• October 10, 2017

• November 14, 2017 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 12, 2017

Officers

Council also voted to elect District 4 Councilman Ben Ivey as Vice-Chairman and District 2 Councilman David Sinclair as Chaplain.

County to establish Facilities Corporation

