Fans who are ‘All In’ sought

UNION — Clemson fans in Union County celebrating the Tigers’ national championship have an opportunity to get a little closer to the team they love — the Union County Clemson Club is seeking all Clemson fans who are All In to join.
Club membership is open to all Clemson fans, alumni and non-alumni alike.
The Union County Clemson Club annually hosts two major events, a kickoff event in August and a chicken roast in November leading up to the annual football game between Clemson and South Carolina.
Each year, two Union County students who will attend Clemson as freshmen receive a scholarship from the club, allowing them to further their education and join the Clemson family.
Annual club dues are $25 which cover all Tigers in the household, with dues supporting the activities of the club, specifically scholarships.
For more information, contact club president Virgil Childers at 864-251-0094.
This story courtesy of the Clemson Club.