Let Jesus deal with the Devil

Sunday, Jan. 15

12 p.m: Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have a dinner. The cost of the meal is $8. We will have meatloaf, pinto beans, creamed potatoes, slaw, cornbread, drink, and dessert.

We have had two of our youth invited to sing, Mariah Boler and Layla Voiselle, at the United Methodist Church Revolution in Columbia. This even is sponsored by the South Carolina Missions with young people. We hope to raise enough money for all the youth to attend.

Revolution is a weekend for the United Methodist Youth across the state to hve a powerful weekend to encounter Christ and connect with other youth across the state.

3 p.m.: Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo, will host the celebration of the Wyatt’s Chapel Youth Choir Anniversary. Refreshments will be served. Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

Saturday, Jan. 21

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will hold “Gifts of Love.”

There will be gently used men’s, women’s, and children’s clothes, household items, and so much more and it’s all free.

There will be free homemade soup and drink.

There will be limited food boxes and limted new items.

Bring your own bag.

First come, first serve.

Everthing is free because of Jesus.

5 p.m.: St. Luke Baptist Church will hold a Relay For Life Songfest. Rev. George Shell, Pastor.

Sunday, Jan. 29

6 p.m.: Padgett’s Creek Baptist Church, 843 Old Buncombe Road, Union, will host a concert by the Southern Gospel Music group Eternal Vision.

Please make plans to invite your friends and come join us. We expect the church to fill up quickly so plan to get there early to make sure you get a good seat.

Sunday, Feb. 5

6 p.m.: Davidson Street Baptist Church, 400 Davidson Street, Clinton, is inviting everyone to spend “An Evenign with Michael Combs” who will be “Singing for Jesus” in concert. Admission is a love offering. The public is urged to “come worship with us.”

Sunday, Feb. 12

2 p.m.: Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo, will present the initial sermon of Brother Bryan Good. Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

Charles Warner | The Union Times While he may have been beaten is his own court by Daniel Webster for the soul of Jabez Stone, Satan is really afraid of only one person and that person is Jesus Christ. Generally speaking, human beings are no match for the wiles, cunning, trickery, and temptations the Devil can bring to bear against them. Jesus, however, is more than a match for them and for the monster who deploys them in his bid to destroy each and every human being he can. That's why each and every one of us needs to accept Jesus as our Lord and Savior be washed in His redeeming blood. When we do that and let Jesus take charge of our lives, the Devil, when he comes after us, will find himself facing Jesus, a situation he rather not be in. And because he'd rather not be in it such a situation, he'll flee from you because he knows he can no longer win because each time he comes after you it will be Jesus, not you, he will be facing