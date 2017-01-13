Union student graduates from NGU

TIGERVILLE — North Greenville University graduated the following local student on Friday, Dec. 9.

Union

Dustin William Payne — Bachelor of Science — Accounting

Baccalaureate degree students whose cumulative grade point average is at least 3.5 graduates cum laude; those with at least a 3.75 graduate magna cum laude; and those with at least a 3.9 grade point average graduate summa cum laude.

About NGU

North Greenville University — located in Tigerville, S.C. at the foothills of Glassy Mountain — is a co-educational liberal arts institution that provides opportunities for higher education in a biblically sound, Christ-centered environment. NGU is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to award bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees, and doctorate degrees in over 35 degree programs. Contact the Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia, 30033-4097, or call 404-679-4500, for questions about the accreditation of North Greenville University.

Established in 1892 as a Baptist Academy for northern Greenville County high school students, the school currently has an enrollment of over 2,500 students and is supported by the Cooperative Program of the South Carolina Baptist Convention. Because of the financial support from South Carolina Baptists, many students have the opportunity to receive tuition assistance they need to obtain their college education.

For more information about our degree programs, scholarship opportunities, and admission requirements contact the NGU Office of Admissions at 864-977-7001 or 800-468-6642.

