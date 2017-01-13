PTC recognizes 250 graduates

GREENWOOD — The James Medford Family Event Center at Piedmont Technical College was the setting for the culmination of many dreams for the nearly 250 Piedmont Technical College graduates who took center stage.

Dr. Ray Brooks, president, welcomed graduates, family and guests to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduates.

“When others were stepping back, you stepped forward, you continued on and you persisted,” Brooks said. “Today, you’re ready to take the next step and I encourage you to keep going. The one thing we want when you leave here is that you are a self-directed, independent learner who is ready to make your mark on the world.”

Brooks was followed by the commencement speaker Dr. Jeremy Lord, the retired chairman of Paskill Stapleton & Lord, Inc., an educational marketing consulting firm.

“Thank you, graduates, for your best efforts and especially for your persistence in earning your college degree,” said Lord. “You have made an investment in yourselves and it is an investment that will pay off over your entire lifetime.”

Lord told the graduates there are three insights to a well-ordered life. He encouraged them to make it a habit to be grateful and to express appreciation; to set ambitious goals for themselves; and to keep the promises they make.

***Kandice Brooke Blackwood, of Union, received an associate in arts degree.

***Summa Cum Laude — 4.0

**Magna Cum Laude — 3.75-3.99

*Cum Laude — 3.5-3.74

Blackwood graduates Summa Cum Laude

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Piedmont Technical College.

