Gardin Teacher of the Year

JONESVILLE — Christmas came a week early for a teacher at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School when she learned she’d been named the school’s Teacher of the Year.

In a statement released earlier this month, Jonesville Elementary/Middle School announced that Nicole Gardin is the school’s 2016-2017 Teacher of the Year.

The press release states that Gardin’s being named Teacher of the Year was announced during the school’s Christmas program on Dec. 16. During the ceremony, JEMS Principal Kathy Jo Taylor presented Gardin with a plaque, flowers, and a new iPad in celebration of her being named Teacher of the Year.

Gardin is a fourth grade teacher at JEMS and is described in the press release as “a blessing to her students and colleagues.”

Also present for the ceremony were Gardin’s husband, Richard, and their daughter, Madi, who joined her on stage and who, the press release states, “are proud of her as well.”

Gardin is a fourth grade teacher at JEMS and is described in the press release as “a blessing to her students and colleagues.”

Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Nicole Gardin (left), is Jonesville Elementary/Middle School’s 2016-2017 Teacher of the Year. Gardin, who teaches 4th grade, was recognized as Teacher of the Year during the school’s Christmas program on Dec. 16. She was presented by Principal Kathy Jo Taylor (right) with a plaque, flowers, and an iPad in honor of her being named Teacher of the Year. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_GardinTOY1.jpg Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Nicole Gardin (left), is Jonesville Elementary/Middle School’s 2016-2017 Teacher of the Year. Gardin, who teaches 4th grade, was recognized as Teacher of the Year during the school’s Christmas program on Dec. 16. She was presented by Principal Kathy Jo Taylor (right) with a plaque, flowers, and an iPad in honor of her being named Teacher of the Year. Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Nicole Gardin (left), is Jonesville Elementary/Middle School’s 2016-2017 Teacher of the Year. Gardin was recognized as Teacher of the Year during the school’s Christmas program on Dec. 16. During the ceremony she was joined on stage by her husband, Richard (center), their daughter, Madi (back), and was presented with a plaque, flowers, and an iPad in honor of her being named Teacher of the Year by JEMS Principal Kathy Jo Taylor. Gardin teaches 4th grade at the school. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_Gardin4.jpg Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Nicole Gardin (left), is Jonesville Elementary/Middle School’s 2016-2017 Teacher of the Year. Gardin was recognized as Teacher of the Year during the school’s Christmas program on Dec. 16. During the ceremony she was joined on stage by her husband, Richard (center), their daughter, Madi (back), and was presented with a plaque, flowers, and an iPad in honor of her being named Teacher of the Year by JEMS Principal Kathy Jo Taylor. Gardin teaches 4th grade at the school.

At Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School.

This story courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School.