Dollar General donates toys

UNION COUNTY — A donation of toys from Dollar General will be distributed by the United Way of the Piedmont through several outlets in Union County.

United Way of the Piedmont Union County Relationship Manager Nikki Cavender reported that a generous donation of toys was given to the organization by Dollar General Distribution Center to be distributed as needed in Union County.

“We are very thankful to have Dollar General in the community,” Cavender said, adding that the company’s generosity is boundless when it comes to giving back to the community.

Dollar General also gives thousands of dollars annually to United Way of the Piedmont in Union County as part of Dollar General’s Community Giving Campaign, which includes donations from the company itself as well as voluntary payroll-deducted donations from employees. Last year, the Dollar General campaign resulted in a donation of nearly $200,000 to the United Way of the Piedmont, and around $175,000 the previous year.

Cavender said some of the toys were given to partner agencies such as Safe Homes and the Union County Cancer Service. She said other agencies will also have the opportunity to look over the donated toys to meet possible needs within the county.

The remainder of the toys will be distributed through a “Gifts of Love” event which will be held Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, located at 1622 Kelly Road, Union. In addition to toys, items to be distributed at Bethlehem UMC’s Gifts of Love will include clothing for men, women and children, home goods, cleaning items, educational items, books, food and art projects for children to complete on site. For more information about the Gifts of Love event, contact Marie Knox at (864) 426-1622.

To make donations to United Way of the Piedmont’s Community Investment Fund, visit www.uwpiedmont.org or contact Nikki Cavender by phone at (864) 606-9004 or by email at nharris@uwpiedmont.org. All donations received by United Way of the Piedmont for Union County are reinvested back into programs and services in Union County, thus directly benefiting the local community.

United Way of the Piedmont is a community based nonprofit organization that seeks to engage local citizens in Giving, Advocacy and Volunteerism. United Way of the Piedmont is governed by a local board of directors and serves Spartanburg, Cherokee & Union Counties. For more information, please visit www.uwpiedmont.org

Derik Vanderford|The Union Times United Way of the Piedmont Union County Relationship Manager Nikki Cavender organizes toys donated by Dollar General Distribution Center. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_iUW.jpg Derik Vanderford|The Union Times United Way of the Piedmont Union County Relationship Manager Nikki Cavender organizes toys donated by Dollar General Distribution Center.

To United Way of the Piedmont

By Derik Vanderford dvanderford@civitasmedia.com

Derik Vanderford can be reached at 864-762-4128.

