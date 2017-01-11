Good advice for the new year

Sunday, Jan. 15

12 p.m: Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have a dinner. The cost of the meal is $8. We will have meatloaf, pinto beans, creamed potatoes, slaw, cornbread, drink, and dessert.

We have had two of our youth invited to sing, Mariah Boler and Layla Voiselle, at the United Methodist Church Revolution in Columbia. This even is sponsored by the South Carolina Missions with young people. We hope to raise enough money for all the youth to attend.

Revolution is a weekend for the United Methodist Youth across the state to hve a powerful weekend to encounter Christ and connect with other youth across the state.

3 p.m.: Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo, will host the celebration of the Wyatt’s Chapel Youth Choir Anniversary. Refreshments will be served. Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

Sunday, Feb. 5

6 p.m.: Davidson Street Baptist Church, 400 Davidson Street, Clinton, is inviting everyone to spend “An Evenign with Michael Combs” who will be “Singing for Jesus” in concert. Admission is a love offering. The public is urged to “come worship with us.”

Charles Warner | The Union Times We all could use some good advice and the best advice you can get is to seek a closer walk with God. The way to do that is to read The Bible and learn His Holy Word and take what you read to heart and use it to guide you as you go through life. Also, pray every day for God to lead guide and direct your through His Holy Spirit so that each and every day you will live as much as possible a Christ-like, Christ-filled life so that others will see Jesus Christ in you and also turn to Him as Lord and Savior. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Year-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times We all could use some good advice and the best advice you can get is to seek a closer walk with God. The way to do that is to read The Bible and learn His Holy Word and take what you read to heart and use it to guide you as you go through life. Also, pray every day for God to lead guide and direct your through His Holy Spirit so that each and every day you will live as much as possible a Christ-like, Christ-filled life so that others will see Jesus Christ in you and also turn to Him as Lord and Savior.