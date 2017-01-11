The Judge and the Clerks of Court

King Day Program

The public is cordially invited to attend the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day program which will be held Monday, Jan. 16 at Sims Middle School.

The time of celebration will be 6 p.m. and the guest speaker will be Mr. James Starnes, the Vice President of the School Improvement Council at W.J. Keenan High in Columbia.

A repast will be served.

This celebration is sponsored by the Union County Branch of the NAACP. Mr. James Rice is president.

Woodmen Of The World

Woodment of the World will meet Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Woodmen Park at 6 p.m.

Relay For Life Schedule

Union County Relay For Life Team Captain meetings will get under way this month and continue into spring with the 2017 fundraising campaign culminating in May with this year’s Relay For Life Event.

This Team Captain meetings will held on the following dates:

• Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church Family Life Center.

• Tuesday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church Family Life Center.

• Tuesday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church Family Life Center.

Anyone wanting to start a Relay Team is welcome at any meeting.

The 2017 Relay For Life campaign will conclude May 12 at the Union County Fairgrounds. The event will get under way at 6 p.m. with the Survivor Reception followed by the Opening Ceremonies at 7 p.m. The rest of the evening’s activities will continue through the rest of the evening with the Closing Ceremony held at 1 a.m. Saturday, May 13.

For any information about Relay For Life contact Beth Lancaster, Event Co-Chair, at 864-426-3438 or Torance Inman, Event Co-Chair, at 864-426-0883 or Cheri Standridge, American Cancer Society Community Manager, at cheri.standridge@cancer.org.

Good Neighbors Garden Club

The Good Neighbors Garden Club will meet Thursday, Jan. 19 at Andy’s at 1:30 p.m.

Carlisle Community Clean-Up

A “Community Clean-Up” for the Carlisle Community will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18 and Thursday, Jan. 19 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day.

The Community Clean-Up will be conducted by Union County Code Enforcement/Litter Control. The flier announcing the Clean-Up states the central location for the event will be the Carlisle Town Hall. It further states that safety vests, gloves, garbage bags, and refreshments will be provided.

The flier also states that volunteers are needed to assist county personnel in the clean-up.

It further states that residents of the Town of Carlisle “may leave your trash/junk items on the curb in front of your property” for collection during the Clean-Up from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.

In addition, the flier states that the local recycling center will be open both days from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. “for your convenience.”

Each Community Clean-Up effort involves county personnel working together with volunteers to clean up a community by picking up trash from along its roads, clearing away brush and undergrowth, and even demolishing dilapidated buildings.

Persons with any questions about the Community Clean-Up and/or concerns about litter related/issues in the Carlisle Community may call Union County Code Enforcement Officer David Kitchens at 864-466-4705 and/or the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

Community Clean-Up’s Facebook page is called “Lets Make Union SC Beautiful” and includes photos of the clean up efforts and improvements already made as well as examples of code violations.

In addition, persons who have information about littering may report it anonymously by calling 864-466-4705 or 864-466-4718 or leaving a private message on the Community Clean-Up Facebook page.

Democrats To Meet

The Union County Democratic Party will meet, Monday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. at the City of Union Municipal Building, 102 Sharpe Avenue. Open to the public.

Basic Computer Skills Class

Union County Adult Education will offer a six-week course on basic computer skills beginning Jan. 30. The classes — which will be taught by Rhonda Thomas — will meet from 1-3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday afternoons at the Spartanburg Community College campus at 1401 Furman Fendley Hwy., Union.

The class is open to all members of the community, not just Union County Adult Education students. Skills covered in the course will include use of desktop computers, the World Wide Web, email and word processing. Upon successful completion of the course, students will receive a certificate stating which skills they have acquired, which could be beneficial during job applications or with their current employers.

The cost of the class — an approved course made possible through the EEI from the Adult Education Department of the South Carolina Department of Education — will be $25. Seats are limited and will be filled on a “first come, first served” basis.

For more information or to register, contact Judi Lancaster at 864-466-0349.

Senior Citizens

The Union County Senior Citizens are planning a trip to the beach on Feb. 15-17. This includes transportation, room, two shows, two meals, shopping and much more. For more information call 427-0936. There will be more trips throughout the year, like Kentucky and Ohio.

January At The UCAC

The following activities and events will take place at the Union County Arts Council in January.

• Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner or a lifelong artist join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

• Monday Night Music — Looking for something new to do? Join us Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of music performed by local, musicians!

• Toddler Time — Friday, Jan. 28 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m. will be all about the little ones! Any child 4 years old or younger is invited to join us! $10.

• Mini Monet — Join us on Saturday, Jan. 21 as we create a wintery scene for your family to enjoy! You MUST register for this class by calling 864-429-2817. 9-11 a.m. $15 members/ $29 non-members

• Call to Photographers — The Union County Arts Council is calling for entries for the 2017 Photography Exhibit to be held at the UCAC gallery from Jan. 16-Feb. 28.

All photographers wanting to take part in this exhibit are asked to drop off their work during UCAC’s normal business hours. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Special arrangements can be made for after hour or weekend drop offs. Please have all pieces ready to hang.

All photographers are encouraged to participate in this showcase.

This is a great way for new and seasoned photographers to show their work to our community!

The UCAC Office/Gallery is located at 116 E. Main Street in Union. For more information about the 2017 Photography Exhibit, please call 864-429-2817 or email ucac@bellsouth.net., www.facebook.com/UnionArts

• 2017 Membership Drive — Now is the time to join Union County Arts Council! With a membership you will receive discounts on all classes and events! It is because of our dedicated members that we are able to continue to provide services to Union County

Startup Weekend Spartanburg

Startup Weekend Spartanburg, an immersive weekend for budding entrepreneurs to learn, network and pitch their businesses, will be held February 24-26, 2017, at the George Dean Johnson, Jr. College of Business and Economics at the University of South Carolina Upstate, located at 160 E. St. John St., in downtown Spartanburg, S.C.

Recognized as one of the world’s starting points for entrepreneurship, Startup Weekend is a 54-hour event where designers, developers, marketers and startup enthusiasts come together to share ideas, form teams and launch business startups. In addition, this event offers participants direct access to experts, resources and support that can help launch a venture.

Since 2009, more than 234,000 people have participated in Startup Weekends in over 1,142 cities throughout 140 countries. Each event is organized by the local community and provides an opportunity for participants, sponsors and business experts to engage with budding entrepreneurs, as well as share relevant tools for taking an idea to the next level.

USC Upstate’s Johnson College of Business and Economics, host and Premier sponsor, along with American Credit Acceptance welcomes other area sponsors, including the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce and SCAR (South Carolina Research Authority) in support of this in-depth three-day experience.

To register or learn more about Startup Weekend Spartanburg, go to http://spartanburg.up.co/events/10054.

A One Day Trip

Betsy & Company along with Over The Hill Gang Relay for Life Team presents a one day trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, March 11. First pick up at 7 a.m. at Jonesville Municipal Building; second pick up at 7:30 a.m. in Union at the Old Walmart Parking Lot. If interested feel free to contact Betsy at 864-674-6799.

Lions Club

Lions Brooms for sale every Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Friends on Main, 126 East Main Street, Union.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at Grace United Methodist Church at 5:30 p.m.

For more information contact Penny Adamo at 864-427-8322.

Bereavement Program

Medi Home Hospice is sponsoring a Bereavement Program. Anyone who has lost a loved one and needs guidance with their loss is invited to attend.

2017 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2017 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates. All meetings will be held at 6 p.m.

1. January 23, 2017 — Lockhart School

2. February 27, 2017 — Sims Middle School

3. March 27, 2017 — Union County High School (Teacher of the Year Recognition)

4. April 24, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Academic Recognition)

5. May 22, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Retiree Banquet)

6. June 12, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

7. June 26, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

(Meet if Budget has not been approved)

8. July 24, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

9. August 28, 2017 — Monarch Elementary School

10. September 25, 2017 — Buffalo Elementary School

11. October 23, 2017 — Foster Park Elementary School

12. November 27, 2017 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

13. December 11, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

Additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

