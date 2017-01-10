And the championship word is…

BUFFALO — Do you what this word is and if you do can you spell it? Here are some clues to help you out.

This word is from Latin-derived French.

It is a noun.

A brief section of a written work or speech that is mentioned by itself.

Did you figure it out? Did you know how to spell it?

How about this one.

This word is from Italian, which took it from a Latin word.

It is a noun.

Fluid rock that comes out of a volcano or from an opening in the earth’s surface.

Did you figure that one out? Did you know how to spell it, too?

How about one more.

This word is of unknown origin.

It is an adjective.

Causing a feeling of weariness or dissatisfaction: dull.

Did figure that one out as well? Did you know how to spell it like you did others? You did figure out the others, didn’t you?

These were all clues provided — along with many others — to the students particpating in Buffalo Elementary School’s Annual Spelling Bee Monday afternoon.

A total of 13 students from the 3rd, 4th, and 5th grades at the school particpated in the spelling bee which was held in the school’s cafeteria.

BES Assistant Principal Ashley Reece said that each student’s class held its own spelling bee with the winner going on to represent their class in the school spelling bee.

Reece, BES Speech Pathologist Karen Gregory, and Reading Coach Melissa Wagner served as judges for Monday’s spelling bee, calling each student to the microphone on the caferia stage then telling them the word; the language it originated from; whether or not it was a noun, verb, or adverb; the definition for it; and even a sentence using the word.

(Yes, we know we didn’t provide you with all the clues the students received, but this is a newspaper and if we gave the word and a sentence using it then you’d have known what it was and how it is spelled right off that bat. Where’s the fun in that?)

With that information, the students each attempted to spell the word they were presented with. Each correctly spelled word advanced the student to the next round. An incorrectly spelled word eliminated them from the competion.

The 13 students competing in the BES Spelling Bee were:

• Brooklyn Harris

• Daniella Ponce

• Chad Jeter Jr.

• Shelby Gilbert

• Kendra Duncan

• Hayleigh Murphy

• Mikaylah Coker

• Hayden Murphy

• Hailey Wells

• Crystal Williams

• Kaleigh Williams

• Abby Philllips

• Destiny Lee

Each took their turn at spelling and, after the first few rounds, began to be eliminated one by one until finally only Kendra Duncan and Destiny Lee remained.

For the next several rounds the competition continued with neither finalist making a mistake until Destiny mispelled the word nonsense, providing an opening for Kendra to win first place.

Before doing so, however, Kendra had to first spell nonsense corrently. The rules of the competition require that when the number of competitors is down to two, if one mispells a word the other must then spell it correctly in order to advance to the final championship word.

Kendra successfully spelled nonsense and then was given the championship word which, if she spelled it correctly, would make her the winner. She did just that, and was presented by the judges with a certificate and a medallion signifying that she is the winner of the 2016-2017 Buffalo Elementary School Spelling Bee.

Wait a minute, we’re forgetting something. That’s right, the championship word. Want to know what that word was? You do? Good. Here’s your clues.

This word is originally English.

It is a noun.

A group of clothes to be washed.

If you guessed laundry — and spelled it right — then congratulations because laundry was the championship word for the BES Spelling Bee.

(As for the three words at the beginning of the story they are passage, lava, and boring.)

Reece said that, as champion, Kendra will represent Buffalo Elementary School in the State Spelling Bee which be held in February at USC Upstate.

