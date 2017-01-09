Institute classes postponed

UNION — The start of the winter semester of the Believers Institute for Biblical Studies has been postponed due to concerns about the danger posed by road conditions resulting from this weekend’s winter storm system.

In a statement released this afternoon, Institute President Dr. Robert Jarvis said that he was cancelling the first day of classes.

Jarvis stated “after seeking counsel from pastors and people in Landrum, Gaffney, Boiling Springs, Cowpens and Chesnee, I have decided to cancel class on Monday, January 9, 2017.” While the roads in the Union County area are fine and his church was able to hold both of it services on Sunday, Jarvis said that “probably half of our student body drives in from as far as North Carolina,” and therefore it would dangerous for many of them to travel after dark tonight (Monday).

While this evening’s classes are canceled, Jarvis said “this will not cause us to miss any class time. We will just extend the semester an extra week.”

Classes for the Believers Institute for Biblical Studies will be held in the Fellowship Hall of Welcome Baptist Church, 206 Nichols Avenue, Union.

More information about the Believers Institute for Biblical Studies can be found at their website: www.bibsonline.org, or by calling 864-427-3390.

Concerns about weather force cancellation

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

