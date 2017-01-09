BREC breaks ground on Community Solar

GAFFNEY — Broad River Electric took a break from preparing for Friday’s winter storm to begin a project pointed toward the sun.

The member-owned distribution cooperative broke ground on a 150-kilowatt community solar array this morning at its headquarters in Gaffney. Community solar means multiple people get electricity from a midsize solar array, offering a convenient option for members who want to buy power from a carbon-free resource.

“This solar project represents our continued commitment to the community and our membership,” said Terry Mallard, CEO of Broad River Electric Cooperative. “Through a subscription agreement with Broad River’s Community Solar Project, our members now have the ability to participate in a solar initiative without a significant upfront capital investment.”

The array will not only provide energy from the sun, but also coverage from it. The panels will be erected upon canopies in the expanded parking lot of Broad River Electric Auditorium, located adjacent to the cooperative’s headquarters at 811 Hamrick Street in Gaffney, SC. The canopies are expected to be completed by March.

“Its functional design is an optimal utilization of land, being that is ecologically smart,” said project manager Gerry Fleming. “Little to no green land was displaced to construct it.” Fleming is the director of power supply operations for Broad River Electric’s power supplier, Central Electric Power Cooperative, Inc.

Like most traditional community solar arrangements, Broad River Electric is responsible for the construction, operation, and maintenance of the solar plant. More information about the subscription model will be announced soon.

“76 years ago, our community united to bring a service that others did not or would not provide — electric service to the rural areas of our community,” Mallard told the crowd gathered in Broad River Electric Auditorium. “This project continues that cooperative legacy by offering a community solution to solar integration.”

Dignitaries and business leaders from Cherokee, Spartanburg, and Union Counties joined cooperative employees and associates attended the event.

Broad River Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a non-profit, member-owned electricity distribution cooperative. The cooperative provides safe, reliable, quality services to more than 18,000 homes and businesses in Cherokee, Spartanburg Union and Newberry counties in South Carolina and Cleveland, Polk and Rutherford counties in North Carolina.

