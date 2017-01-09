Union County Council meets Tuesday

UNION COUNTY — Union County Council will hold their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 10) at 5:30 p.m. in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse. The public is invited to attend and any persons requiring special assistance to attend should contact the Supervisor’s Office 48 hours prior to the meeting.

The meeting’s agenda includes:

• Presentation of Service Awards.

• Consider appointments to the Building Code Board of Appeals, Planning Commission, and all other boards and commissions.

• Day and time of Council meetings, vice chairman, and standing committees.

• Set Christmas holidays.

• Invoice for smoke and fire alarms at the jail.

• Reports from Elected Officials and Department Heads.

• Ordinances.

• Supervisor’s Report

• Call for Committee Reports.

• Other Business.

http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_web1_Union-County-Logo-1.jpg

Appointments, jail invoices, reports on agenda