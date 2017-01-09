Man arrested on gun, drug charges

Staff Report

UNION COUNTY — A Pacolet man is facing drug and gun charges following a traffic stop by an officer with the Union Public Safety Department on the last day of 2016.

Antuwan Marquise Shippy, 19, 421 East Main Street, Pacolet, was charged Saturday, Dec. 31 by the Union Public Safety Department with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension first offense, giving false information to a police officer, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The incident report states that at approximately 10:22 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, an officer was stopped at 1208 West Main Street (49 West Apartments) when he observed a white Lexus traveling at a high rate of speed. The report states the officer estimated the vehicle was traveling 55 mph and used radar to determine that it was traveling at 54 mph in a 35 mph zone. The officer then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in the parking lot of the Exxon at 101 North Duncan Bypass.

The officer then approached the vehicle and attempted to identify the driver who the report states had no form of identification in his possession. The report states the driver identified himself as Tyler Shippy and gave his date of birth as April 27, 1994. It further states that when checked through communications the name and the birth date came back as invalid.

The officer then asked the driver to try and find some information. The report states that as the driver was leaning towards the passenger compartment looking for proof of insurance and registration the officer observed a clear baggy with a green leafy substance inside it in the driver’s side door rest. It further states the officer smelled what seemed to be marijuana.

The officer than asked the driver to step out of the vehicle. When the driver did so and opened the driver’s side door the report states the officer smelled strong odor of marijuana and observed a small digital scale in the lower compartment of the driver’s side door.

The officer then detained the driver and asked him if there was anything inside the car he needed to know about. The report states the driver told the officer to look inside the middle compartment. When the officer did so, the report states he found loose green leafy substances. The officer also spotted some empty clear baggies behind the driver’s seat. He then escorted the driver to his patrol car and placed him inside.

The report states the officer asked the driver again for better identification due to no records of him being found. It states the driver gave his date of birth as Jan. 30, 1994, but it and the name again came back as invalid.

The officer then asked the driver for permission to search his car and this was granted. He also asked the driver if there was anymore contraband in his car and was told no.

In the ensuing search, the report states the officer found a loaded Glock-23 .40 caliber handgun within arms reach of the driver in the passenger side sear rear pocket. The officer placed the gun on the hood of his patrol car and unloaded it, finding it had one round in the chamber and 12 rounds in the magazine. He then placed the driver under arrest.

When searching the driver, the report states the officer found another small clear bag of green leafy substance in his front pocket.

The Lexus was towed from the scene and the driver of the vehicle transported to the Union County Jail. The report states that upon arriving at the jail, the driver admitted that he had lied to the officer about his name and date of birth. It states that the officer was able to identify the driver as Antuwan Marquise Shippy.

When the officer ran Shippy’s name and date of birth through the SC Department of Motor Vehicles, it came back that Shippy had a suspended driver’s license.

The report states that Shippy had $1,495 in cash and an Apple I-Phone in his possession at the time of his arrest. The officer seized the money and the phone. The report states the officer will seeking a search warrant for the cellphone due to the totality of the circumstances indicating that evidence contained within it can be used in the prosecution of the case.

Stolen Vehicle

The New Year got off to an unpleasant start for a woman who was arrested after she was found to be at the wheel of a car reported stolen in Virginia.

Janina Bishae Collazo, 19, 608 East Morrell Circle, Norfolk, Virginia, was charged Monday by the Union Public Safety Department with driving without a driver’s license, speeding, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The incident report states that around 4:29 a.m. Monday, an officer was on patrol in the 700 block of Thompson Boulevard when he observed a vehicle heading south at what appeared to be at a speed faster than the posted speed limit. The officer activated his radar unit and confirmed the vehicle was traveling at 64 mph in a 45 mph zone. The officer then made a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 100 block of North Pinckney Street.

The report states the driver of the vehicle, identified as Collazo, could not provide the officer with a driver’s license. The officer got Collazo’s name and date of birth which was verified by dispatch. The report states did not have either a

SC driver’s license or that of another state.

The report states Collazo was driving a 2016 black Infinity SUV license number EBL7878. It further states that dispatch notified the officer that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Norfolk,Virginia.

Collazo was then transported to the Union County Jail.

Domestic Violence

Two people were arrested at the beginning of the year in connection with separate incidents involving alleged acts of domestic violence.

Monday

The first day of 2017 was not a good one for a man who was arrested New Year’s for allegedly hitting a woman and threatening her with a knife during an incident in 2016.

David Michael Mosley, 35, 518 Firetower Road, Lexington, was charged Sunday by the Union Public Safety Department with domestic violence.

The incident report states that on June 23, 2016 a woman came to the Public Safety Department headquarters and said that she had been physically assaulted by Mosley at a residence on Toluca Street. The woman said that she and Mosley had been in a relationship for about but had separated due to Mosley becoming physical. She said that Mosley had contacted her via a text message and asked her to come see him. The woman said she went to the house on Toluca Street (Arthur Boulevard) to see him in an attempt to be civil to Mosley.

The report states that the woman said that Mosley tried to work things out between them but she didn’t want to. The woman said she was leaving the residence to get back into her car when Mosley pulled out a knife threatening to kill her. She said that her phone went off went off and Mosley took it from her along with her keys and went back into the house.

The victim said that she went back into the house to get her possessions and that once inside she told Mosley that if didn’t give them back to her she would call the police. The report states that the victim said Mosley then began striking and pushing her until she fell on the floor. The victim said she then grabbed her items and ran out of the house. She said that Mosley was continuing to send her harassing text messages.

The report states the officer took pictures of the victim’s injuries while she wrote a statement. The officer then ran a check on Mosley’s history and found that he had one prior conviction in the last 10 years for domestic violence and that he was wanted for a probation violation. The report stated that the officer would be pursuing a warrant for domestic violence second degree.

The booking report states Mosley was arrested Sunday at 1:25 p.m.

Tuesday

The new year also did not get off to a good start for a woman arrested Tuesday for allegedly attacking a man on Christmas Eve morning.

Tania Greer O’Shields, 49, 905 Phillippi Church Road, Union, was charged Tuesday by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with domestic violence.

The incident report states that on Dec. 24 deputies responded to a residence on Phillippi Church Road in the Union area in reference to a domestic call. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who said that O’Shields had assaulted him. The victim said O’Shields had flipped him out of his chair, scratched him on his wrists, and grabbed his neck.

Deputies took pictures of the victim’s injuries and then went inside the residence to speak with O’Shields, but the report states she was not located due to her leaving the scene before they arrived.

The report states the complainant provided with a voluntary statement and was issued a victim’s form. It further states that deputies spoke with a judge about the incident and a warrant was signed for domestic violence third-degree.

The booking report states O’Shields was arrested Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.

Malicious Damage

The old year went out on a sour note for a man who ended up under arrest on the last day of 2016 for allegedly using a wooden spear to damage a car during an incident in June of that year.

Travis Dewona Johnson, 35, 112 Southside Drive, Union, was charged Saturday, Dec. 31 by the Union Public Safety Department with malicious damage.

The incident report states that on June 25, 2016, an officer responded to a residence on Calhoun Street in reference to a disturbance. When he arrived, the officer spoke to the victim who said that Johnson had stayed at her house the previous night. The victim said he wanted them to get back together and fix things up. She said she looked on Johnson’s phone and saw messages from different women. She then asked Johnson about the messages

The report states the victim said Johnson had been drinking liquor and she poured his liquor out in the street. The victim said Johnson took a wooden spear off the handrail at her house and threw it at her car causing damage. She said she then heard a loud crash in her backyard and she said that Johnson had pushed over her grill. The victim said that Johnson took off when she was calling 911. She said Johnson threw the liquor bottle in someone else’s yard.

The report states the officer took pictures of the vehicle and where the liquor bottle was.

Damage was estimated at $200.

The booking report states Johnson was arrested at 11:25 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.

Other Charges

The Union Public Safety Department also reported filing the following charges against the following persons this past week.

• Pedro Gonzalez-Hernandez, 33, 1201 Cedar Lane, Greenville, charged Dec. 30 with driving under suspension and speeding.

• Christian Blake Braxton, 22, 1111 Lakeside Drive, Union, charged Dec. 31 with disorderly conduct.

• Shemik Demetria Dabney, 42, 1208 West Main Street #2A, Union, charged Monday with disorderly conduct.

•William Shane Vanderford, 40, 11801 Washington Street #D405, Northglenn, Colorado, charged Tuesday with shoplifting.

•Jefferson Richard Owens, 34, 203 Partridge Road, Union, charged Wednesday with shoplifting.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also reported filing the following charges against the following persons this past week.

— Amy Michelle Martin, 33, 1348 Peach Orchard Road, Union, charged Saturday, Dec. 31 with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.

• Crystal Jean Nave, 34, 212 Kissy Creek Road, Union, charged Sunday with breach of peace.

• David Wayne Bledsoe, 50, 3229 West Springs Highway, Union, charged Monday with driving under suspension.

• Skyler Anthony Miller, 26, 218 Kissy Creek Circle, Union, charged Monday with simple possession of marijuana.

• James Christopher Bonanno, 27, 103 Pine Street, Buffalo, charged Tuesday with simple possession of marijuana.

• Joshua Keith Price, 28, 237 Old Buncombe Road, Union, charged Tuesday with possession of a stolen tag.

• Brandy Lynn Russell, 32, 102 Wedgewood Court, Union, charged Wednesday with disorderly conduct.

• Dustin Lee Case, 25, 401 Means Road, Pacolet, charged Thursday with simple possession of marijuana and two counts of obtaining signature under false pretenses.

Incidents

The Union Public Safety Department reported the following incidents this past week.

Larceny

On Monday, an officer was flagged down the area of Rice Avenue and Highway 176 and spoke with a man in the parking lot of the old Bi-Lo food store at 325 North Duncan Bypass. The man said that while he had been at his home on Highland Drive he had two tires cut and flattened. He said he had the factory wheels put back on his vehicle. The man said that on Monday at approximately 12 p.m. he returned home from work to find the tires and wheels had been stolen off of his car.

The victim said the tires were 20” Low Profile tires made by Deleko with a value of approximately $520 and the wheels had been purchased from an individual for $500. The size of the tires is 234/45/20.

The case was turned over to investigations.

Vandalism

On Sunday, an officer was dispatched to a residence on Horseshoe Circle in reference to the vandalism of a vehicle. The victim said that when he went to his vehicle prior to calling 911 he observed that his black 2008 Dodge Charger had been scratched on all sides, hood, roof, and trunk.

Damage to the vehicle is estimated at $2,000.

The case was turned over to investigations.

Burglary

On Tuesday, an officer responded to a residence on Hicks Street in reference to a break-in. The victim told the officer that she was at her house on Jan. 1 and everything was in its place. She said she locked the bottom lock on her door and left.

When she got home around 11:50 a.m. that day, the victim said she noticed her door was locked from the inside. The victim said she climbed through the side window and noticed someone broke into her house through the window where she had a window air conditioning unit.

The victim said she was missing one white handle with dragon’s head sword approximately 18 inches long along with two blue swords 12 inches long and one dagger. The incident report states the stolen items have a combined value of $300.

The Union Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents this past week.

Unauthorized Use Of Bank Account

On Dec. 30, a deputy responded to a residence on Magner Drive in the Union area and spoke with the victim about some unauthorized charges to her bank account. The victim stated that starting around Dec. 9 up until that day, someone had charged her account for $3,757 that she did not authorize. She provided bank statements to show her transactions and she stated she had also contacted her bank and made a fraud claim with them.

Burglary

On Sunday, a deputy was dispatched to a residence on South Street in the Buffalo Community in reference to stolen guns. The victim told the deputy that someone had stolen several guns from his bedroom.

In addition to the victim, the report states the victim’s father also present in the home and that both had left the house at 8 p.m. with the victim returning at 9 p.m. and his father at 11 p.m.

The report states there was no forced entry and the victim said he couldn’t state for a fact that the door had been locked.

All four stolen guns — which the report states have a combined value of $3,850 — were entered into NCIC and the victim was issued a victim’s form.

The report states the initial call with the victim was captured on the deputy’s body camera.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to 1570 Furman L. Fendlay Highway (Xtreme Performance Powersports) in reference to a break-in. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the complainant who said that shortly after 9 p.m. the previous night a white Dodge van pulled up to the fence at the side of the van and two persons got out and cut a hole in. The complainant said they then went behind the business took a silver in color Eton 4-wheeler. He said there is a big dent in the back rear doors and the rear bumper is missing. In addition, the victim said the windows were down on the passenger side but not on the driver’s side.

Also on Tuesday, deputies responded to a residence on Boulware Drive in the Union area in reference to a burglary. The victim was at the residence on Dec. 30, 2016 and when she returned Tuesday she found the door was kicked open and her television was missing. She said it was at 65-inch Vizio valued at $2,000.

The incident report states furniture in the house was flipped over and all the cabinet and drawers were open as if someone was looking for something.

Deputies took pictures of some tire tracks in the driveway and some footprints in the front yard that the victim said she didn’t know who left them. The case will be investigated further by the Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, a deputy responded to a residence on the Santuc-Carlisle Highway in the Union area and spoke with a woman about some stolen property. The complainant said that on Tuesday she noticed the door going beneath the house was open. She said that when she closed the door she noticed an air compressor in the crawlspace near the door.

The complainant said that the next day she spoke to her landlord and told him about the door and the air compressor. She said he told her the air compressor should not be in the house, it should be in the storage shed.

The report states the landlord arrived on the scene and also spoke to the deputy saying he came out to the house on Wednesday to check on the building and discovered it was now missing from under the house. He said he also checked the storage shed and found he was also missing the pressure gauge attachments that went with the compressor.

The victim said he looked around the building and found that the screen had been taken off the back window. He said the window was usually left cracked for ventilation but it was now closed.

The report states the victim estimate the value of the compressor at $150 and the attachments at $10. The compressor is described as blue in color with two wheels and a handle.

The case was sent to investigations.

Vandalism

On Tuesday, a deputy responded to a residence on Dill Road in the Union area in reference to vandalism of mailboxes. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with the victim who said that between 8:30 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. that day, someone destroyed her mailbox with some type of object.

While the deputy was photographing the victim’s mailbox, the incident report states he noticed the mailbox of a neighbor of the victim had been damaged. The deputy added the neighbor to the report as a victim, but did not speak with them but advised dispatch if the neighbor called about his mailbox to advise him a report was made in his behalf.

Damage to the mailboxes is estimated at $50.

Larceny

On Monday, deputies responded to Greer’s Wrecker Service to speak with a female complainant about some items that were missing. The complainant said that on Dec. 31, 2016 she was involved in a wreck at the intersection of Mt. Lebanon Road and Ponder Road. She said she noticed she was missing two bathroom-type bags valued at $110. The complainant said that inside the two bags she had unique makeup valued at $800 medications valued at $100. She said she checked the site where the wreck happened and also checked the car she was in when the wreck happened and could not locate the bags.

The incident report states the case will be investigated further by the Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, a deputy responded to a residence on Parks Farm Road in the Jonesville area and spoke a man about theft of a utility trailer. The report states the man and his son were both present at the scene. The son said he left his house on the Gaffney Highway in the Jonesville area the previous night at 10:30 p.m. to go to work. He said that at the time the gate to his field and equipment was locked and secured. When he returned home Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m. he noticed that the gate was standing open.

The report states that on further inspection, the victim discovered the padlock on his gate had been cut and a utility trailer was missing from the field. The victim said he also saw a heavy duty truck bed that was sitting on top of the missing utility trailer, one the side of the road approximately 100 yards down the road from the gate.

The father told the deputy that his son had called him and they had called 911. He estimated the value of the trailer at $400 and the cut lock at $10.

This report states the case will be sent to investigations.

Robbery

On Wednesday, deputies responded to a residence on Belue Drive in the Union area in reference to a home invasion. The victim said he was asleep in his bedroom when his bedroom window crashed in. He said he got up to see what was happening and heard his front door being kicked in. The victim said he went into the living and saw a black male in dark clothing standing in his house and his door kicked in. He said the man said “I’m here to rob you.” The victim said the man then took approximately $50 out of his wallet and left.

The incident report states an investigator was called to the scene and an investigation of the incident begun.

Wire Fraud

On Wednesday, a man arrived at the Sheriff’s Office to report transaction fraud. The victim said he had been in the hospital and found that there had been several transactions made from his account that he had not authorized. He said the transactions occurred between December 2016 and January 2017.

The incident report states the victim was advised the case will be turned over to an investigator with the Sheriff’s Office for investigation.

