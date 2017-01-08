Below freezing in Union County

UNION COUNTY — It wasn’t just freezing in Union County this morning it was well-below freezing with temperatures in the low teens.

A winter storm system began to make itself felt in Union County Friday bringing rain that afternoon and throughout the night becoming a mix of sleet and ice early Saturday morning. The precipitation then turned to snow shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday and continued to fall into late in the morning when the skies cleared and the sun came back out.

Though the return of the sun caused some of the snow to melt, temperatures began to fall during the afternoon and throughout the night. The National Weather Service in Greer had forecast temperatures to fall to 13 degrees Saturday and even with sunrise things did not warmly up appreciably as by shortly before 8:30 a.m. the thermometer stood at only 14 degrees.

While temperatures were expected to climb out of the teens today (Sunday) the National Weather Service in Greer is forecasting the thermometer to rise no higher than 33 degrees even though it will be sunny. As the day gives way to night, however, temperatures are expected to again fall to well-below freezing with an overnight low of 14 degrees.

Temperatures are forecast to rise to just above freezing at 35 degrees Monday which will also be sunny. Overnight, however, temperatures will again fall to well-below freezing, this time dropping to 19 degrees.

