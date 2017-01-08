UCSO Employees of the Year honored

By Charles Warner

cwarner@civitasmedia.com

UNION COUNTY — A time of celebration for the Union County Sheriff’s Office included recognizing its 2016 Employees of the Year and a review of the accomplishments of and the challenges faced by county law enforcement during the past year.

Celebration

Each year the Union County Sheriff’s Office holds its Annual End of the Year Celebration with deputies, reserve deputies, jailers, and other staff members gathering to enjoy breakfast and a break from the often grim nature their duties. This year the event was held at the Union County Fairgrounds and the assembled Sheriff’s Office personnel, some accompanied by family members, enjoyed a breakfast of scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, grits, biscuits, orange juice and tea.

In addition to a time of food and fellowship, the celebration also includes the honoring of Sheriff’s Office personnel as Employees of the Year in their respective divisions. During Wednesday’s event Sheriff David Taylor and the heads of the 911 and Jail divisions presented awards to those employees. This year’s honorees are:

• 911 Employee of the Year: Kendra Scott

• Jail Officer of the Year: Mark Pettit

• Deputy of the Year: Matthew Voiselle

• Investigator of the Year: Robbie Hines

Wednesday’s celebration also saw Taylor present Capt. James McNeil and Lt. Al Black with plaques honoring them for their years of service. McNeil and Black are retiring and Taylor said that in addition to the plaques he presented them they will also be given their badges and service weapons to keep after they retire.

Review

The event also saw Taylor present the Year End Report looking back at 2016 which included the following End of the Year statistics:

Investigations

• Total Cases Assigned: 956

• Cases Cleared: 856

• Cases Remaining Open: 100

• Total Clearance Rate: 89.54 percent

Arrests

Total Arrests: 1,060 on 1,314 counts

Served

• Civil Papers Served: 3,672

• Arrest Warrants Served: 1,920

Cases

• Total Cases Received by the Sheriff’s Office: 3,228

Bloodhounds

• Union County Bloodhound calls for service — 30

• Bloodhound Captures: 20

Mental Transports

• The Sheriff’s Office handled a total of 106 mental transports in 2016.

False Alarm Calls

• The Sheriff’s Office received a total of 463 false alarm calls in 2016.

Crimestoppers

• Total number of tips received: 165

• Number of Arrests Made: 64

• Number of Cases Made: 146

• Warrants Served: 55

• Property Recovered (value): $4,500

• Cash Seized: $2,756

• Drugs Seized (Street Value ($600)

• Total Amount of Reward Checks Paid Out: $3,125

Crimestoppers Tips By Month

• January: 12

• February: 10

• March: 14

• April: 27

• May: 14

• June: 17

• August: 12

• September: 18

• October: 18

• November: 10

• December 9

Narcotics And Other

• $84,308.46 in currency seized

• 7 vehicles seized

• 42 firearms seized

• 5 meth labs discovered

• 654 prescription pills seized

• 113 marijuana plants seized

• 2,661 grams of marijuana seized

• 206 containers of beer, 9 quarts of illegal liquor, 76 containers of liquor, and 1 liquor still seized

• 98 grams of crack cocaine seized

• 26 grams of heroin seized

• 20 grams of cocaine seized

• 7 video poker machines, 1 laptop computer, 1 tattoo kit, $500 worth of stolen metal recovered

• 3 stolen vehicles

• $191 in counterfeit currency

• $1,600 worth of stolen equipment/tools recovered

• 4,203 grams of methamphetamine seized

• 39 grams of K-2 Spice seized

• Arrests: 311 individuals on a total of 671 charges

Reserve Deputies

• Worked a total of 1,312 hours in 2016

Jail Division

A total of 2,077 prisoners were booked into the Union County Jail between Jan. 1, 2016 and Dec. 31, 2016 for an average daily jail population of 61 inmates.

The total number of prisoners booked into the jail included the following prisoners booked in by the following law enforcement agencies:

• Union County Sheriff’s Office — 1,249

• Union Public Safety Department — 702

• SC Highway Patrol — 55

• Jonesville Police Department — 60

• SC Department of Natural Resources — 11

House Arrests

(Ankle Monitoring)

• Number of total inmates on House Arrest — 14

• Money paid by participants — $16,148

• Amount Paid to 3M — $9,537

• Profit made by the Sheriff’s Office — $6,611

911 Dispatch Center

There were a total of 39,599 calls for service received by the 911 Dispatch Center in 2016. The total number of calls included requests for the services of the following agencies:

• Union County Sheriff’s Office — 18,291

• Union Public Safety Department — 12,830

• Jonesville Police Department — 1,398

• EMS — 5,140

• Fire — 1,633

• Rescue Squad — 1,065

Emergency Management Division

Taylor reported that two grants from LEMPG for a total of $58,379 and a supplemental grant for $6,250 were received in 2016.

Equipment purchased during the year included the Union County EMD App, RAVE App, 20 VHF radios, and a new gate for the 911 center.

Taylor also reported that there were a few major incidents in the year where Emergency Management had to become involved including several diesel spills involving logging trucks; assisting with the Milliken Plant fire; and the collision between train and an 18-wheeler on SC 18.

For more about The Union County Sheriff’s Office in 2016 see upcoming editions of The Union Time and visit our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Sheriff David Taylor (left) and 911 Director Linda Mitchell (center) presents 911 Dispatcher Kendra Scott (right) with the 911 Employee of the Year Award. Each year the Union County Sheriff’s Office holds its Annual End of the Year Celebration. The event, which this year was held Wednesday at the Union County Fairgrounds, includes awards presented for the Investigator of the Year, Deputy of the Year, Jail Officer of the Year, and 911 Employee of the Year. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sheriff911-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Sheriff David Taylor (left) and 911 Director Linda Mitchell (center) presents 911 Dispatcher Kendra Scott (right) with the 911 Employee of the Year Award. Each year the Union County Sheriff’s Office holds its Annual End of the Year Celebration. The event, which this year was held Wednesday at the Union County Fairgrounds, includes awards presented for the Investigator of the Year, Deputy of the Year, Jail Officer of the Year, and 911 Employee of the Year. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Sheriff David Taylor (left) and Union County Jail Supervisor and Road Deputies Supervisor Maj. Robbie Hines (right) present Union County Jailer Mark Pettit (center) with the Jail Officer of the Year Award. Each year the Union County Sheriff’s Office holds its Annual End of the Year Celebration. Each year the Union County Sheriff’s Office holds its Annual End of the Year Celebration. The event, which this year was held Wednesday at the Union County Fairgrounds, includes awards presented for the Investigator of the Year, Deputy of the Year, Jail Officer of the Year, and 911 Employee of the Year. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_SheriffJail-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Sheriff David Taylor (left) and Union County Jail Supervisor and Road Deputies Supervisor Maj. Robbie Hines (right) present Union County Jailer Mark Pettit (center) with the Jail Officer of the Year Award. Each year the Union County Sheriff’s Office holds its Annual End of the Year Celebration. Each year the Union County Sheriff’s Office holds its Annual End of the Year Celebration. The event, which this year was held Wednesday at the Union County Fairgrounds, includes awards presented for the Investigator of the Year, Deputy of the Year, Jail Officer of the Year, and 911 Employee of the Year. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Sheriff David Taylor (left) presents Deputy Matt Voiselle (right) with the Deputy of the Year Award. Each year the Union County Sheriff’s Office holds its Annual End of the Year Celebration. Each year the Union County Sheriff’s Office holds its Annual End of the Year Celebration. The event, which this year was held Wednesday at the Union County Fairgrounds, includes awards presented for the Investigator of the Year, Deputy of the Year, Jail Officer of the Year, and 911 Employee of the Year. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_SheriffDeputy-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Sheriff David Taylor (left) presents Deputy Matt Voiselle (right) with the Deputy of the Year Award. Each year the Union County Sheriff’s Office holds its Annual End of the Year Celebration. Each year the Union County Sheriff’s Office holds its Annual End of the Year Celebration. The event, which this year was held Wednesday at the Union County Fairgrounds, includes awards presented for the Investigator of the Year, Deputy of the Year, Jail Officer of the Year, and 911 Employee of the Year. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Sheriff David Taylor (left) presents Union County Jail Supervisor and Road Deputies Supervisor Maj. Robbie Hines (right) with the Investigator of the Year Award. Each year the Union County Sheriff’s Office holds its Annual End of the Year Celebration. The event, which this year was held Wednesday at the Union County Fairgrounds, includes awards presented for the Investigator of the Year, Deputy of the Year, Jail Officer of the Year, and 911 Employee of the Year. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_SheriffRobbie-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Sheriff David Taylor (left) presents Union County Jail Supervisor and Road Deputies Supervisor Maj. Robbie Hines (right) with the Investigator of the Year Award. Each year the Union County Sheriff’s Office holds its Annual End of the Year Celebration. The event, which this year was held Wednesday at the Union County Fairgrounds, includes awards presented for the Investigator of the Year, Deputy of the Year, Jail Officer of the Year, and 911 Employee of the Year. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Sheriff David Taylor (left) presents Capt. James McNeil (center) and Lt. Al Black (right) with plaques honoring them for their years of service. McNeil and Black are retiring from the Sheriff’s Office and, in honor of their service, will given their badges and service weapons to keep after they retire. Each year the Union County Sheriff’s Office holds its Annual End of the Year Celebration. The event, which this year was held Wednesday at the Union County Fairgrounds, includes awards presented for the Investigator of the Year, Deputy of the Year, Jail Officer of the Year, and 911 Employee of the Year. The event also honors any Sheriff’s Office personnel who are retiring. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_SheriffRetirees-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Sheriff David Taylor (left) presents Capt. James McNeil (center) and Lt. Al Black (right) with plaques honoring them for their years of service. McNeil and Black are retiring from the Sheriff’s Office and, in honor of their service, will given their badges and service weapons to keep after they retire. Each year the Union County Sheriff’s Office holds its Annual End of the Year Celebration. The event, which this year was held Wednesday at the Union County Fairgrounds, includes awards presented for the Investigator of the Year, Deputy of the Year, Jail Officer of the Year, and 911 Employee of the Year. The event also honors any Sheriff’s Office personnel who are retiring. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County Sheriff’s Office honored four employees as Employees of the Year during its Annual Year End Celebration at the Union County Fairgrounds Wednesday morning. Each Employee of the Year received a plaque honoring them for achieving that distinction. Receiving the awards were Deputy Matt Voiselle (Deputy of the Year), 911 Dispatcher Kindra Scott (911 Employee of the Year), Maj. Robbie Hines (Investigator of the Year), and Jailer Mark Pettit (Jail Officer of the Year). http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_SheriffGroup-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County Sheriff’s Office honored four employees as Employees of the Year during its Annual Year End Celebration at the Union County Fairgrounds Wednesday morning. Each Employee of the Year received a plaque honoring them for achieving that distinction. Receiving the awards were Deputy Matt Voiselle (Deputy of the Year), 911 Dispatcher Kindra Scott (911 Employee of the Year), Maj. Robbie Hines (Investigator of the Year), and Jailer Mark Pettit (Jail Officer of the Year).

Taylor presents 2016 End of the Year review

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.