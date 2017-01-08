2016: A break with the past

By Charles Warner

UNION COUNTY — A break with the past at the ballot box that could reduce the tax burden on local taxpayers and a proposal sent down to the state legislature which could send millions back here were part of the story of Union County in 2016.

The Break

While almost every thing changes given time, one thing that seemed to be unchanging in Union County was the adamant opposition by a majority of the voters to the levying of a one percent sales and use tax. Over the years the proposed tax was repeatedly placed before the voters of Union County and it was repeatedly defeated, sometimes by a wide margin and sometimes by a narrow margin. Regardless of the margin, however, the bottom line was that the people of Union County did not want a percent sales and use tax and would never vote to approve one.

Things change.

In 2016, the people of Union County were again presented with a referendum on the levying of a one percent sales and use tax. The referendum asked the people of Union County to vote yes or no on the following question:

Must a one percent (1%) sales and use tax be levied in Union County for the purpose of allowing a credit against a taxpayer’s county and municipal ad valorem tax liability and for the purpose of funding county and municipal operations in the Union County area?

That was the question presented to the people of Union County on the Nov. 8 ballot and, in a break with the past, a majority of who went to the polls that day voted by a margin of 5,897 votes or 53.36 percent to 5,155 votes or 46.64 percent to approve it. Seventeen of the county’s 23 precincts voted yes while five voted no with the yes and no vote tying in one precinct.

With the approval of the referendum, the county will begin levying the tax on the first day of May 2017. The ordinance implementing the levy states that revenue generated by the tax will be collected in a Local Sales and Use Tax Fund for the county. The fund will consist of the Property Tax Credit Fund and the County/Municipal Revenue Fund.

The ordinance states that 71 percent of the funds collected will be allocated to the Property Tax Credit Fund and must be used for property tax relief for county taxpayers. The other 29 percent will be allocated to the County/Municipal Revenue Fund and may be used for county/municipal operations.

While the law requires only 71 percent of the revenue generated by the tax be allocated for property tax relief, Union County Council has committed to using all of the county’s share of the revenue for property tax relief. Council also committed to using the funds to eliminate the user fees that were levied to support the Union County EMS.

The SC Department of Revenue estimates that a local option sales and use tax in Union County will generate an estimated $1.2 million within the county. Of that, Union County would receive an estimated $570,840 for property tax relief and an estimated $156,600 for county operations. The county’s municipalities would would receive an estimated $281,160 for property tax relief and an estimated $191,400 for municipal operations

A property owner with a home with an assessed value of $100,000 currently has a tax liability of $862.80. Once the sales and use tax is implemented their property tax liability would be reduced by estimated $69.20 to $793.60.

Proponents of the levying of the tax, the most prominent of whom was Union County Supervisor Frank Hart who said that, in addition to property tax relief and eliminating the EMS fees, the tax will be paid by people who travel through and/or visit the community, thus generating more revenue.

Hart said that another benefit of the passage of the sales and use tax is it will enable the county to receive funds from other counties that are also levying a sales and use tax. He pointed out that most counties in South Carolina have already adopted a sales and use tax and that state law allows counties that collect more than $5 million through the tax to have part of those revenues withheld for distribution to other counties. With the levying of the tax projected to generate $1.2 million locally, Hart said the county will be receiving $300,000-500,000 from other counties.

The Proposal

Money coming into Union County from outside the county to the tune of $5 million over five years is the goal of a proposed “Rural County Transformation Fund.”

The proposed fund was first presented to council in October by Hart who subtitled it “A Path To Growth.” Hart said the proposed fund would address the needs of 23 rural counties in South Carolina including Cherokee, Newberry and Union. He said that the challenges facing these counties are that they are not growing, that their populations are flat or even declining and that this is creating the following problems:

• Decreased enrollment in county schools which Hart said in turn leads to decreased funding for those schools. Hart pointed to a report by the Union County School District’s Technology Department that enrollment in the school district will decline by 37 students a year over the next five years as a sign of the impact of the decline in the county’s population.

• A flat or declining tax base which in turn forces counties to increase taxes to support public services such as law enforcement, fire protection, and maintenance of local infrastructure including roads and bridges.

• A struggling local small business economy which has to deal with a declining customer base.

• Limited workforce availability to support industrial growth. While the county has been successful in attracting new industry and in fostering the expansion of existing industry, its ability to do so could be threatened by a lack of a workforce sufficient to meet the needs of new and/or expanding industries.

Hart contrasted the performance the state as a whole with that of its rural counties like Union County. He pointed out that, as of July 2016, unemployment in the state had fallen to 5.2 percent. Hart said the SC Department of Commerce reported that in 2015 the state as a whole attracted $4.2 billion in new and expanding industrial investment which created 17,000 new jobs. He said that from 2000-2015, South Carolina’s population grew by 22 percent to more than 4.8 million.

By contrast, Hart said South Carolina’s 23 smallest counties — those with a population of less than 60,000 — experienced a combined population growth of 0.08 percent between 2000-2015. He described these counties as operating in a pre-recovery mode which includes declining fund balances and struggling to cover rising operating costs including utilities, insurance, retirement contributions, capital improvements, and repairs.

Hart said a possible solution to this is the creation of a “Rural County Transformation Fund” which he said would provide funding to address barriers to growth in areas including, but not limited to, quality of life, blight, infrastructure, housing, and educational facilities.

Counties would be eligible for the program if they had populations of less than 60,000 and would receive funding based on the SC Department of Commerce’s “Tiered Rating” system which ranks counties on a scale of 1-4 based on a county’s per capita income and unemployment rate. Eligible counties would receive between $300,000 and $1 million a year with Tier I and II counties receiving $300,000 a year; Tier III counties receiving $900,000 a year; and Tier IV counties receiving $1 million a year.

With a population of 28,961 and a SC Department of Commerce Tier IV rating, Hart said Union County would receive $1 million a year for five years for a total of $5 million through the fund. As a Tier III county, Hart said Cherokee County would receive $900,000 a year or $4.5 million over five years. Newberry County, which is a Tier II county, would receive $300,000 a year for a total of $1.5 million.

Hart said the total annual cost of the program would be $19.5 million and would be funded each year through a proviso in the state budget which the legislature would have to approve each year and subject to the availability of the necessary revenue. He said he has turned the proposal for a Rural County Transformation Fund over to SC House District 42 Rep. Mike Anthony, chairman of the Union County Legislative Delegation and a member of SC House Ways and Means Committee, for submission to and consideration by the state legislature.

Anthony called the proposal a great idea and said he had already taken it to the Speaker of the SC House of Representatives and the Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. He said the chairman had asked him to let them discuss it and decide whether to fund it as a yearly proviso or file it as a bill for recurring funding.

In December, county passed a resolution endorsing and supporting approval of the Rural County Transformation Fund by the South Carolina General Assembly. The resolution called the proposed fund “as a viable means of providing literally life-changing support to the rural counties of South Carolina.”

