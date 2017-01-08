Carlisle Community Clean-Up Jan. 18-19

By Charles Warner

CARLISLE — For the third time in three months there will a “Community Clean-Up” and this time the Carlisle Community will be the community being cleaned up by Union County personnel and volunteers.

The first Community Clean-Up was held in November in Buffalo and the second in December in Lockhart. The third will be held in Carlisle Wednesday, Jan. 18 and Thursday, Jan. 19 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day.

The Carlisle Community Clean-Up was announced this week by Union County Code Enforcement/Litter Control. The flier announcing the Clean-Up states the central location for the event will be the Carlisle Town Hall. It further states that safety vests, gloves, garbage bags, and refreshments will be provided.

The flier also states that volunteers are needed to assist county personnel in the clean-up.

It further states that residents of the Town of Carlisle “may leave your trash/junk items on the curb in front of your property” for collection during the Clean-Up from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.

In addition, the flier states that the local recycling center will be open both days from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. “for your convenience.”

Each Community Clean-Up effort involves county personnel working together with volunteers to clean up a community by picking up trash from along its roads, clearing away brush and undergrowth, and even demolishing dilapidated buildings.

Persons with any questions about the Community Clean-Up and/or concerns about litter related/issues in the Carlisle Community may call Union County Code Enforcement Officer David Kitchens at 864-466-4705 and/or the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

Community Clean-Up’s Facebook page is called “Lets Make Union SC Beautiful” and includes photos of the clean up efforts and improvements already made as well as examples of code violations.

In addition, persons who have information about littering may report it anonymously by calling 864-466-4705 or 864-466-4718 or leaving a private message on the Community Clean-Up Facebook page.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

