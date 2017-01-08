Library Notes

Library Hours

Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

864-427-7140

www.unionlibrary.org

Board Meeting

There will be a called meeting of the Board of Trustees of the library on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. at the library. The meeting is open to the public.

Restoration Brick Project

The Friends of the Union County Library are pleased to offer the Union County residents an opportunity to participate in a unique engraved brick project. The proceeds of this project will go to the library renovation. Engraved bricks may be purchased as a way to honor family members, friends, organizations, and special groups. These beautiful memorials will be placed in a walkway of honor on the library grounds. Please stop by or contact the library for additional information.

Preschool Storytime Winter/Spring

Tuesday Mornings

Ages — Birth-5

Time: 10 a.m.

864-427-7140, Ext. 302

January 24 — Snowy Day

January 31 — I Have a Hat

February 7 — Penguins

February 14 — Valentine

February 21 — Emotions

February 28 — Colors

March 7 — Senses

March 14 — St. Patrick’s Day

March 21 — Spring Flowers

March 28 — Counting

April 4 — Music

April 11 — Easter

April 18 — Art

April 25 — Wild Things

New Books – Available Now

Adult Fiction

River Of Time: My Descent Into Depression And How I Emerged With Hope by Naomi Judd

Moonglow by Michael Chabon

The Whole Town’s Talking by Fannie Flagg

Curtain Of Death by W. E. B. Griffin

The Midnight Bell by Jack Higgins

Dominion by Peter McLean

Shadowed Souls by Jim Butcher

Pretty Kings 4: Race’s Rage by T. Styles

Below The Belt by Stuart Woods

Adult Non-Fiction

Microsoft Sharepoint 2016 Step By Step by Olga Londer

The World Almanac And Book Of Facts, 2017 by Sarah Janssen

Voices In The Stones: Life Lessons From The Native Way by Kent Nerburn

Earth In Human Hands: Shaping Our Planet’s Future by David Harry Grinspoon

The Man With The Poison Gun by Serhii Plokhy

Nolo’s Encyclopedia Of Everyday Law by Shae Irving

The Case Against Sugar by Gary Taubes

Nature’s Remedies: An Illustrated Guide To Healing Herbs by Jean Willoughby

Mastering Civility: A Manifesto For The Workplace by Christine Lynne Porath

The Art of Rogue One by Josh Kushins

The Way Of The Writer: Reflections On The Art And Craft Of Storytelling by Charles Johnson

The Feud: Vladimir Nabokov, Edmund Wilson, And The End Of A Beautiful Friendship by Alex Beam

The Wars of the Roosevelts by William J. Mann

The Rise Of Athens: The Story Of The World’s Greatest Civilization by Anthony Everitt

Relentless Spirit: The Unconventional Raising Of A Champion by Missy Franklin

Krazy: George Herriman, A Life In Black And White by Michael Tisserand

George Lucas by Brian Jay Jones

Children

On The Night You Were Born by Nancy Tillman