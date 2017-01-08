Library Notes

Library Hours
Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
864-427-7140
www.unionlibrary.org
Board Meeting
There will be a called meeting of the Board of Trustees of the library on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. at the library. The meeting is open to the public.
Restoration Brick Project
The Friends of the Union County Library are pleased to offer the Union County residents an opportunity to participate in a unique engraved brick project. The proceeds of this project will go to the library renovation. Engraved bricks may be purchased as a way to honor family members, friends, organizations, and special groups. These beautiful memorials will be placed in a walkway of honor on the library grounds. Please stop by or contact the library for additional information.
Preschool Storytime Winter/Spring
Tuesday Mornings
Ages — Birth-5
Time: 10 a.m.
864-427-7140, Ext. 302
January 24 — Snowy Day
January 31 — I Have a Hat
February 7 — Penguins
February 14 — Valentine
February 21 — Emotions
February 28 — Colors
March 7 — Senses
March 14 — St. Patrick’s Day
March 21 — Spring Flowers
March 28 — Counting
April 4 — Music
April 11 — Easter
April 18 — Art
April 25 — Wild Things
New Books – Available Now
Adult Fiction
River Of Time: My Descent Into Depression And How I Emerged With Hope by Naomi Judd
Moonglow by Michael Chabon
The Whole Town’s Talking by Fannie Flagg
Curtain Of Death by W. E. B. Griffin
The Midnight Bell by Jack Higgins
Dominion by Peter McLean
Shadowed Souls by Jim Butcher
Pretty Kings 4: Race’s Rage by T. Styles
Below The Belt by Stuart Woods
Adult Non-Fiction
Microsoft Sharepoint 2016 Step By Step by Olga Londer
The World Almanac And Book Of Facts, 2017 by Sarah Janssen
Voices In The Stones: Life Lessons From The Native Way by Kent Nerburn
Earth In Human Hands: Shaping Our Planet’s Future by David Harry Grinspoon
The Man With The Poison Gun by Serhii Plokhy
Nolo’s Encyclopedia Of Everyday Law by Shae Irving
The Case Against Sugar by Gary Taubes
Nature’s Remedies: An Illustrated Guide To Healing Herbs by Jean Willoughby
Mastering Civility: A Manifesto For The Workplace by Christine Lynne Porath
The Art of Rogue One by Josh Kushins
The Way Of The Writer: Reflections On The Art And Craft Of Storytelling by Charles Johnson
The Feud: Vladimir Nabokov, Edmund Wilson, And The End Of A Beautiful Friendship by Alex Beam
The Wars of the Roosevelts by William J. Mann
The Rise Of Athens: The Story Of The World’s Greatest Civilization by Anthony Everitt
Relentless Spirit: The Unconventional Raising Of A Champion by Missy Franklin
Krazy: George Herriman, A Life In Black And White by Michael Tisserand
George Lucas by Brian Jay Jones
Children
On The Night You Were Born by Nancy Tillman