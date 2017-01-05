Students return to classes

UNION COUNTY — It is said that all good things must come to an end and while that is certainly true it is also true that good things can come to an end for equally good if not better things to begin or, in the case of school, resume.

After being out of school for more than two week for Christmas, the students of the Union County School District returned to class Tuesday to begin the second semester of the 2016-2017 school year.

For the students, the school day began with their arrival, either by bus or by car, and they were greeted by their school’s staff and teachers who welcomed them, asking how they enjoyed Christmas and wishing them a Happy New Year.

While some headed straight to class or waited out in the hall for classes to begin, others went to the cafeteria for breakfast, enjoying a good meal and catching up with friends and classmates they hadn’t seen since December.

Then, the day began in earnest with students sitting at their desks to begin a day of instruction and learning. As the morning got under way, some tackled math while others tackled history while others worked on their reading skills or headed to the computer lab.

All in all, students seemed not only ready for class, but eager to get back to learning, gaining the knowledge and skills they will need to help them grow up into responsible and capable adults who can give back to society which, through its schools, has given to them the information, skills, training and habits of study and learning that will enable them to flourish and succeed in life.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Buffalo Elementary School 4th grade teacher Teri Lawson holds a candy dish, a Christmas gift given her by student Timothy Johnson Tuesday morning. Tuesday was the first day of school for the Union County School District which had been closed since December for Christmas. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BES2.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Buffalo Elementary School 4th grade teacher Teri Lawson holds a candy dish, a Christmas gift given her by student Timothy Johnson Tuesday morning. Tuesday was the first day of school for the Union County School District which had been closed since December for Christmas. Charles Warner | The Union Times Some Buffalo Elementary School students enjoy breakfast Tuesday morning in the school cafeteria. Tuesday was the first day of school for the Union County School District which had been closed since December for Christmas. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BES1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Some Buffalo Elementary School students enjoy breakfast Tuesday morning in the school cafeteria. Tuesday was the first day of school for the Union County School District which had been closed since December for Christmas. Charles Warner | The Union Times Antwone Young, Kelci Rochester, and Tamera Jones work work on some math problems in Mrs. Long’s 2nd grade class at Buffalo Elementary School Tuesday morning. Tuesday was the first day of school for the Union County School District which had been closed since December for Christmas. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BES3.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Antwone Young, Kelci Rochester, and Tamera Jones work work on some math problems in Mrs. Long’s 2nd grade class at Buffalo Elementary School Tuesday morning. Tuesday was the first day of school for the Union County School District which had been closed since December for Christmas. Charles Warner | The Union Times Mrs. Owens’ 1st grade class at Foster Park Elementary School work on computers in the school’s computer lab Tuesday morning. Tuesday was the first day of school for the Union County School District which had been closed since December for Christmas. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_FPES1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Mrs. Owens’ 1st grade class at Foster Park Elementary School work on computers in the school’s computer lab Tuesday morning. Tuesday was the first day of school for the Union County School District which had been closed since December for Christmas. Charles Warner | The Union Times Students in Mrs. Hughes’ 5th grade class at Foster Park Elementary School work on their morning assignments Tuesday morning. Tuesday was the first day of school for the Union County School District which had been closed since December for Christmas. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_FPES2.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Students in Mrs. Hughes’ 5th grade class at Foster Park Elementary School work on their morning assignments Tuesday morning. Tuesday was the first day of school for the Union County School District which had been closed since December for Christmas. Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in Mrs. Styles and Mrs. Gregory’s 5K class at Foster Park Elementary School sit on the carpet together during a read aloud Tuesday morning. Tuesday was the first day of school for the Union County School District which had been closed since December for Christmas. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_FPES3.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in Mrs. Styles and Mrs. Gregory’s 5K class at Foster Park Elementary School sit on the carpet together during a read aloud Tuesday morning. Tuesday was the first day of school for the Union County School District which had been closed since December for Christmas. Charles Warner | The Union Times Monarch Elementary School Media Specialist Cathy Poole reads to the students of Mrs. Osborne’s 2nd grade class during Story Time Tuesday morning. Tuesday was the first day of school for the Union County School District which had been closed since December for Christmas. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_MES1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Monarch Elementary School Media Specialist Cathy Poole reads to the students of Mrs. Osborne’s 2nd grade class during Story Time Tuesday morning. Tuesday was the first day of school for the Union County School District which had been closed since December for Christmas. Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in Mr. Wix’s 4th grade class at Monarch Elementary School work on a timeline for the Revolutionary War Tuesday morning. Tuesday was the first day of school for the Union County School District which had been closed since December for Christmas. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_MES2.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in Mr. Wix’s 4th grade class at Monarch Elementary School work on a timeline for the Revolutionary War Tuesday morning. Tuesday was the first day of school for the Union County School District which had been closed since December for Christmas. Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in Mrs. Carlin’s 5th grade math class started out Tuesday morning doing fractions. Tuesday was the first day of school for the Union County School District which had been closed since December for Christmas. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_MES3.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in Mrs. Carlin’s 5th grade math class started out Tuesday morning doing fractions. Tuesday was the first day of school for the Union County School District which had been closed since December for Christmas.

Tuesday first day of school after Christmas

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.