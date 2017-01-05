Students want to ‘replant America’

MONARCH — A holiday that involves the planting of trees was recently celebrated by a local service organization and some students at Monarch Elementary School.

First celebrated in America in Nebraska on April 10, 1872, Arbor Day is a holiday observed in the United States and many other countries around the world. Arbor Day. The first Arbor Day, organized by J. Sterling Morton in Nebraska City, Nebraska, involved the planting of an estimated 1 million trees in the state.

In the years that followed, Arbor Day became a globalized event, beginning in Japan in 1883 where Birdsey Northrup, an activists from Connecticut, delivered an address on Arbor Day and Village Improvement. That same year, Northrup was named chairman of the America Forestry Association’s campaign for Arbor Day to be celebrated nationwide. In addition, Northrup would carry his campaign for Arbor Day to Australia, Canada, and Europe.

A quarter century after America’s first Arbor Day, Pennsylvania conservationist Major Israel McCreight began urging President Theodore Roosevelt, himself a conservationist, to expand his message of conservationism beyond the executives of the lumber industry to the youth of America. McCreight’s message was embraced by Gifford Pinchot, Chief of the United States Forest Service, and asked Roosevelt to speak to America’s public school students about conservation. Roosevelt responded to this on April 15, 1907 by issuing an “Arbor Day Proclamation to the School Children of the United States” about the importance of trees and that forestry deserved to be taught in America’s schools.

Over a century later, America’s schools and their students have taken that message including Monarch Elementary School which recently undertook a “Fourth Grade Foresters USA Arbor Day” initiative with the help of the Union Lions Club. The club sponsored the 4th grade students who took part in the initiative which involved the distribution of more than 80 Crepe Myrtle Trees to the students.

A press release issued by the schools states that the students taking part in the initiative were “eager to help replant America.” The press release further states that “the trees were packaged by workers with disabilities.” It further states that “schools, private individuals, businesses and organizations together can have a direct positive impact on the urban forests of their communities.”

Founded in 1917 in Chicago, Illinois, Lions Club International is, according to its website (www.lionsclubs.org) “the world’s largest service club organization, with 1.35 million members in more than 46,000 clubs and countless stories of Lions acting on the same simple idea: let’s improve our communities.” The website states its the group’s mission is “to empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international understanding through Lions clubs.” It further states that the goal of the organization is “to be the global leader in community and humanitarian service.”

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School The Union Lions Club sponsored Monarch Elementary 4th grade students as part of Fourth Grade Foresters USA Arbor Day initiative. Over eighty Crepe Myrtle Trees were distributed to the students for planting. Pictured are Lions Sanders and Kathleen Read, Bob and Barbara Holley, and 4th grade student Trinity Smith.

Lions sponsor MES ‘Foresters USA Arbor Day’