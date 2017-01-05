An early Christmas surprise

JONESVILLE — Christmas came early for some students at Jonesville Elementary Middle School the last week of school.

In a press release issued by the school, JEMS announced that “students in the Original Six After School Program received an awesome surprise” when they were “presented with a party and a brand new pair of tennis shoes.” The press release states that the “shoes were presented by Angela O’Neal, Director of Operations, for Inner Sole, a sponsor with the Original Six Foundation.” It further states that the students “were very excited and appreciative of their gifts.”

The Original Six After School Program was implemented by JEMS this year and is supported by “The Original Six Foundation.” The Foundation was established in 2011 by Gov. Nikki Haley as a non-profit organization dedicated to help people at the grassroots to help one another and their communities According to its website (www.originalsixfoundation.com) the mission of the Foundation “is to serve as a catalyst for change by uniting public, private and civic leaders and resources to identify and address the challenging issues facing South Carolina’s communities in the areas of education, quality of life, and workforce readiness.”

One of those efforts is the Original Six After School Program which, according to the Foundation, encourages learning through “interactive hands-on activities and serving (the) 5th through 8th grades.” The program focuses on “improving students’ academic performance teaching skills based in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics and offering students individualized help with their homework. While activities will primarily focus on STEM subjects, instructors have the flexibility to tailor student’s programs to focus on specific areas or subjects where the student is struggling or needs extra attention.”

According to the Foundation, each month students participating in the program “focus on building a character trait that will be incorporated in each activity the students complete — including but not limited to life skills and social skills development, engaging in community outreach and participating in visits from mentors. This month students will focus on communication skills with future months highlighting focus area such as: respect and self-responsibility, food and nutrition, finance, health and hygiene, and leadership.”

The program also provides transportation and snacks to the children participating in the program which also pays the teachers involved a stipend.

Haley visited JEMS in September and spent her visit talking with the students in the program about their studies, listening to them talk about the subjects they are studying, and asking them questions about their studies and favorite courses. She also spoke with teachers involved in the program.

The Original Six Foundation After School Program at JEMS operates Monday-Friday from 3-5 p.m.

Haley’s visit to JEMS in September was the second two visits to Union County she made this year in connection with The Original Six Foundation.

In August, Haley visited Union to take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony formally opening the Meeting Place on Main — Workforce Readiness Center. The center will provide assistance to the less fortunate in Union County for developing the skils and resources they need to get and keep a job and become self-supporting. The Foundation provided financial support for the facility in the form of two grants totaling $37,000 to Trinity Baptist Church’s Channel of Blessings Ministry which will operate Meeting Place on Main.

Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Students in the Original Six After School Program at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School received an early Christmas present the last week of school. Pictured with the students are Nick Washington, Original Six Program Manager; Doc Lipsey, School Board Member; Angela O'Neal, Inner Sole Director of Operations; Kathy Taylor, Principal; and Crystal Bryant, On-Site Program Director.

