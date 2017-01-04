Varsity, JV games rescheduled

UNION COUNTY — Two games that were scheduled to be held Friday night will be held on Thursday due to the possibility of a winter storm.

In its weekend forecast for Union County, the National Weather Service in Greer is reporting that Friday there will be a 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. There will be a north wind 5 to 7 mph with new precipitation amounting to less than a tenth of an inch possible.

For Friday night, there will be a chance of rain before 9 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 9 p.m. and midnight, then snow likely after midnight. The skies will be cloudy, with a low around 28. There will be a north-northeast wind 5 to 10 mph and the chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

The possibility of such inclement weather has lead Union County High School to move up to Thursday evening two games that were originally scheduled to be played Friday evening.

A press release announcing the decision states that “due to the possibility of inclement weather on Friday night we are moving the varsity and JV basketball games vs. Eastside to Thursday, Jan. 5 instead of playing on Friday, Jan. 6. Varsity will be at home (Girls/Boys) at 6 p.m. and JV will be away at Eastside.”

http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_UCHS-YJ.jpg

Due to possibility of inclement weather