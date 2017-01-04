The great outdoors with a mattress?

King Day Program

The public is cordially invited to attend the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day program which will be held Monday, Jan. 16 at Sims Middle School.

The time of celebration will be 6 p.m. and the guest speaker will be Mr. James Starnes, the Vice President of the School Improvement Council at W.J. Keenan High in Columbia.

A repast will be served.

This celebration is sponsored by the Union County Branch of the NAACP. Mr. James Rice is president.

January At The UCAC

The following activities and events will take place at the Union County Arts Council in January.

• Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner or a lifelong artist join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

• Jam at Lunch — Do you have lunch plans? Join us Thursday, Jan. 5 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.! Enjoy the musical talents of local members of our community. Do you sing? Play? Feel free to join in!

• Writers Group — Local Writers will meet Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. This is open to everyone!

• Monday Night Music — Looking for something new to do? Join us Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of music performed by local, musicians!

• Toddler Time — Friday, Jan. 28 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m. will be all about the little ones! Any child 4 years old or younger is invited to join us! $10.

• Mini Monet — Join us on Saturday, Jan. 21 as we create a wintery scene for your family to enjoy! You MUST register for this class by calling 864-429-2817. 9-11 a.m. $15 members/ $29 non-members

• Call to Photographers — The Union County Arts Council is calling for entries for the 2017 Photography Exhibit to be held at the UCAC gallery from Jan. 16-Feb. 28.

All photographers wanting to take part in this exhibit are asked to drop off their work during UCAC’s normal business hours. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Special arrangements can be made for after hour or weekend drop offs. Please have all pieces ready to hang.

All photographers are encouraged to participate in this showcase.

This is a great way for new and seasoned photographers to show their work to our community!

The UCAC Office/Gallery is located at 116 E. Main Street in Union. For more information about the 2017 Photography Exhibit, please call 864-429-2817 or email ucac@bellsouth.net., www.facebook.com/UnionArts

• 2017 Membership Drive — Now is the time to join Union County Arts Council! With a membership you will receive discounts on all classes and events! It is because of our dedicated members that we are able to continue to provide services to Union County

Housing Authority

The Commissioners of the Housing Authority of Union will meet Monday, Jan. 9 at 4:30 p.m. at 201 Porter Street, Union.

GT Arts Nominations Sought

The nomination period for Gifted/Talented Arts Classes is now open. Gifted and Talented Arts Classes are offered in Drama, Visual Arts, and Music. Students may be nominated by teachers, parents, or friends. Students may nominate themselves. Forms may be picked up in your school’s guidance office or the school’s fine arts teachers.

The form must be turned in to the guidance office at the nominee’s school no later than 3:30 p.m. on January 5, 2017. School screenings will take place during the week of January 9-13, 2017. Final district screenings will be held on February 11, 2017 at Union County High School. This arts screening is a four-step process which includes nomination, arts teacher screening, school audition, and final district audition.

Community Prayer Meeting

The Community Prayer Meeting will be observed at noon on Thursday, January 5 at the USC-U gazebo. Please come and join with fellow citizens of Union County, and with others in other places as we pray for our country, our community, our state, and also for our world, and for the Church.

Let us give thanks for our country, and pray fervently for its future. Pray for God’s guidance for our leaders, new and old. Please pray for our military, our police, firefighters, EMS personnel, and others who risk their lives to serve and protect us.

ALL ARE WELCOME. If you can’t get to the gazebo, please take some time for special prayer during the day.

Startup Weekend Spartanburg

Startup Weekend Spartanburg, an immersive weekend for budding entrepreneurs to learn, network and pitch their businesses, will be held February 24-26, 2017, at the George Dean Johnson, Jr. College of Business and Economics at the University of South Carolina Upstate, located at 160 E. St. John St., in downtown Spartanburg, S.C.

Recognized as one of the world’s starting points for entrepreneurship, Startup Weekend is a 54-hour event where designers, developers, marketers and startup enthusiasts come together to share ideas, form teams and launch business startups. In addition, this event offers participants direct access to experts, resources and support that can help launch a venture.

Since 2009, more than 234,000 people have participated in Startup Weekends in over 1,142 cities throughout 140 countries. Each event is organized by the local community and provides an opportunity for participants, sponsors and business experts to engage with budding entrepreneurs, as well as share relevant tools for taking an idea to the next level.

USC Upstate’s Johnson College of Business and Economics, host and Premier sponsor, along with American Credit Acceptance welcomes other area sponsors, including the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce and SCAR (South Carolina Research Authority) in support of this in-depth three-day experience.

To register or learn more about Startup Weekend Spartanburg, go to http://spartanburg.up.co/events/10054.

A One Day Trip

Betsy & Company along with Over The Hill Gang Relay for Life Team presents a one day trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, March 11. First pick up at 7 a.m. at Jonesville Municipal Building; second pick up at 7:30 a.m. in Union at the Old Walmart Parking Lot. If interested feel free to contact Betsy at 864-674-6799.

Lions Club

Lions Brooms for sale every Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Friends on Main, 126 East Main Street, Union.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at Grace United Methodist Church at 5:30 p.m.

For more information contact Penny Adamo at 864-427-8322.

Bereavement Program

Medi Home Hospice is sponsoring a Bereavement Program. Anyone who has lost a loved one and needs guidance with their loss is invited to attend.

2017 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2017 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates. All meetings will be held at 6 p.m.

1. January 23, 2017 — Lockhart School

2. February 27, 2017 — Sims Middle School

3. March 27, 2017 — Union County High School (Teacher of the Year Recognition)

4. April 24, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Academic Recognition)

5. May 22, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Retiree Banquet)

6. June 12, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

7. June 26, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

(Meet if Budget has not been approved)

8. July 24, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

9. August 28, 2017 — Monarch Elementary School

10. September 25, 2017 — Buffalo Elementary School

11. October 23, 2017 — Foster Park Elementary School

12. November 27, 2017 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

13. December 11, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

Additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

Charles Warner | The Union Times There are people who like to sleep in the great outdoors and there are people who can’t sleep without their creature comforts. Whoever left this mattress at the intersection of Thompson Boulevard and Old Buffalo Road may have been a combination of both types: someone who likes sleeping in the great outdoors but prefers to do it on a mattress. Either that or this is was one really big piece of litter. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Mattress.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times There are people who like to sleep in the great outdoors and there are people who can’t sleep without their creature comforts. Whoever left this mattress at the intersection of Thompson Boulevard and Old Buffalo Road may have been a combination of both types: someone who likes sleeping in the great outdoors but prefers to do it on a mattress. Either that or this is was one really big piece of litter.