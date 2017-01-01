Retiring after 38 years of service

UNION — For the past 38 years Marlene Eller Whitehead has done “a little bit of everything” at the Union Housing Authority, a record of service that came to an end Friday with her retirement.

“I was hired Feb. 7, 1978 to manage the Lakeside Manor office,” Whitehead said. “I was housing manager out there for 35 years. I ran that office for 35 years by myself.”

After 35 years at Lakeside Manor, Whitehead transferred to the Union Housing Authority main office in May 2012 to take on the duties of Occupancy Specialist. Before leaving Lakeside Manor in 2012, however, Whitehead trained her successor as Property Manager just as this year she has been training her successor as Occupancy Specialist. Training her successors is just another one of the many tasks Whitehead has taken on while working for the UHA.

“I do anything and everything, I take applications, process applications, take the rent, help out at the Lakeside (Manor) office, help out with public housing, help out with the Section 8 voucher program.” Whitehead said. “I do just a little bit of everything here.”

Whitehead has spent most of her adult life working at the UHA, a goal of hers since she graduated from USC Union in 1972. She said she was inspired to seek a position with the organization because of her friend Katie Jenkins who went to work for the UHA in 1970.

“Katie and I have been best friend since we were teenagers,” Whitehead said. “She came to work here first and I worked at Berry Builder Mart. We would have lunch together and I would come here and I would say to Mr. (then UHA Executive Director Fred) Cogdell ‘I want a job here.’ One day I came here and he said ‘We have a job open at Lakeside Manor.’”

While she had always wanted to work at UHA, Whitehead said that leaving Berry Builder Mart was not an easy decision for her.

“I had wanted a job here, but I had worked at Berry Builder Mart and Mr. Net Berry was a wonderful boss,” Whitehead said. “But I worked my two-week notice and came to Lakeside.

“I just saw it as a great opportunity and Katie inspired me,” she said. “She was my best friend and I decided to work with her. She was very happy here and I wanted to work here with her.”

Whitehead said that while there have been many changes since she was hired in 1978, the greatest change has been the continuously changing regulations the UHA has had to deal with.

“There’s been a lot of policy changes over the years, just continously changing,” Whitehead said. “Anytime you work with the government it’s continuously changing.”

Friday was Whitehead’s last day at the UHA, but Whitehead said it was the approach of her retirement that lead her to transfer over from Property Manager at Lakeside Manor to Occupancy Specialist at the main office. Whitehead said that she transferred over in 2012 because it was understood that she was nearing retirement and the idea was to get someone in as Property Manager at Lakeside Manor while she was still available to train them. So she left Lakeside for the main office in 2012 and, now, as of Friday with her retirement, she has left the UHA entirely.

In the days leading up to her retirement, people have asked her what she plans to do, and Whitehead said she gives them the same answer.

“Everybody asks me that question and I tell them ‘You retire to be retired,’” Whitehead said. “I do want to do some traveling. I do want to remain involved with my church. I’ve been a life member of Buffalo Methodist Church. I’ve been a lay leader there for 13 years now. I like to read and I want to spend time with my nieces and nephews. I love spending time with them.”

While spending time with her family will be a big part of Whitehead’s retirement, she said she will miss the family she has at the UHA.

“I will miss my co-workers and people in general,” Whitehead said. “I’ve worked here so long we’re like a big family.”

UHA Executive Director Robbie Littlejohn said that Whitehead will be missed and praised her for her years of service and her willingness to work wherever she was needed.

“Marlene’s current job title is Occupancy Specialist,” Littlejohn said. “Prior to this position, she worked as the Property Manager for our multi-family complex at Lakeside Manor. She has dedicated 38 years of her life to the Union Housing Authority. She did a very good job of keeping our multi-family program up and running until she decided to semi-retire a few years ago and come back to work part-time. A short time afterwards there was a need for some extra help at Lakeside and she agreed to come back full-time in order to help us out.

“She’s really never had a break in service and I appreciate her willingness to assist us,” he said. “We are going to miss her and wish her well in retirement too.”

