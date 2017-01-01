Library Notes

Library Hours
Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
864-427-7140
www.unionlibrary.org
Closed For New Year’s
The library will be closed Saturday, 12/31/16 and January 2, 2017 for New Year’s. Reopening on Tuesday, January 3, 2016.
Restoration Brick Project
The Friends of the Union County Library are pleased to offer the Union County residents an opportunity to participate in a unique engraved brick project. The proceeds of this project will go to the library renovation.
Engraved bricks may be purchased as a way to honor family members, friends, organizations, and special groups. These beautiful memorials will be placed in a walkway of honor on the library grounds.
Please stop by or contact the library for additional information.
New Books — Available Now
Adult Fiction
Among The Wicked by Linda Castillo
Nest: A Thriller by Terry Goodkind
News Of The World by Paulette Jiles
A Boy Made Of Blocks by Keith Stuart
Adult Non-Fiction
Whiplash: How To Survive Our Faster Future by JMichi ItM
Strong Is The New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, And Harness Your Power by Lindsey Vonn
Dressing The Naked Hand: The World’s Greatest Guide To Making, Staging, And Performing With Puppets by Amy White
Settle For More by Megyn Kelly
Adult DVDs (Video)
Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love by Stephen Herek
Young Adult Fiction
The Fever Code by James Dashner
Hidden by Miriam Halahmy
Ask Me How I Got Here by Christine Heppermann
You In Five Acts by Una LaMarche
Be Hood Be Real Be Crazy by Chelsey Philpot
Our Chemical Hearts: [A Novel] by Krystal Sutherland
Places No One Knows by Brenna Yovanoff
Juvenile Fiction
The Adventures Of Bella And Harry Christmas In New York City! by Lisa Manzione
The Cookie Fiasco by Dan Santat
Dog Man by Dav Pilkey
Ender Eye Prophecy: An Unofficial Graphic Novel For Minecrafters by Cara J. Stevens
Ghosts by Raina Telgemeier
The Battle Of Hackham Heath by John Flanagan
Winter Wonders by Kate Hannigan
Jingle by Gordon Korman
Judy Moody And The Bucket List by Megan McDonald
Holding Up The Universe by Jennifer Niven
Dog’s Best Friend by James Patterson
The Initiation by Ridley Pearson
The Hammer Of Thor by Rick Riordan
Frank Einstein And The Evoblaster Belt by Jon Scieszka
Juvenile Non-Fiction
The Land Of Stories: A Treasury Of Classic Fairy Tales by Chris Colfer
Everything You Need To Ace English Language Arts In One Big Fat Notebook: The Complete Middle School Study Guide by Jen Haberling
The Barbie Cookbook: Over 40 Scrumptious Recipes For Chefs Of All Ages!
Falling Up: Special Edition by Shel Silverstein
Children
EEK! Halloween! by Sandra Boynton
Fox In Socks by Dr Seuss
Fly Guy’s Ninja Christmas by Tedd Arnold
Eloise Decorates For Christmas by Lisa McClatchy
Jingle Baby by Kate Merritt
Disney Frozen The Christmas Party by Andrea Posner-Sanchez