Library Notes

Library Hours

Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

864-427-7140

www.unionlibrary.org

Closed For New Year’s

The library will be closed Saturday, 12/31/16 and January 2, 2017 for New Year’s. Reopening on Tuesday, January 3, 2016.

Restoration Brick Project

The Friends of the Union County Library are pleased to offer the Union County residents an opportunity to participate in a unique engraved brick project. The proceeds of this project will go to the library renovation.

Engraved bricks may be purchased as a way to honor family members, friends, organizations, and special groups. These beautiful memorials will be placed in a walkway of honor on the library grounds.

Please stop by or contact the library for additional information.

New Books — Available Now

Adult Fiction

Among The Wicked by Linda Castillo

Nest: A Thriller by Terry Goodkind

News Of The World by Paulette Jiles

A Boy Made Of Blocks by Keith Stuart

Adult Non-Fiction

Whiplash: How To Survive Our Faster Future by JMichi ItM

Strong Is The New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, And Harness Your Power by Lindsey Vonn

Dressing The Naked Hand: The World’s Greatest Guide To Making, Staging, And Performing With Puppets by Amy White

Settle For More by Megyn Kelly

Adult DVDs (Video)

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love by Stephen Herek

Young Adult Fiction

The Fever Code by James Dashner

Hidden by Miriam Halahmy

Ask Me How I Got Here by Christine Heppermann

You In Five Acts by Una LaMarche

Be Hood Be Real Be Crazy by Chelsey Philpot

Our Chemical Hearts: [A Novel] by Krystal Sutherland

Places No One Knows by Brenna Yovanoff

Juvenile Fiction

The Adventures Of Bella And Harry Christmas In New York City! by Lisa Manzione

The Cookie Fiasco by Dan Santat

Dog Man by Dav Pilkey

Ender Eye Prophecy: An Unofficial Graphic Novel For Minecrafters by Cara J. Stevens

Ghosts by Raina Telgemeier

The Battle Of Hackham Heath by John Flanagan

Winter Wonders by Kate Hannigan

Jingle by Gordon Korman

Judy Moody And The Bucket List by Megan McDonald

Holding Up The Universe by Jennifer Niven

Dog’s Best Friend by James Patterson

The Initiation by Ridley Pearson

The Hammer Of Thor by Rick Riordan

Frank Einstein And The Evoblaster Belt by Jon Scieszka

Juvenile Non-Fiction

The Land Of Stories: A Treasury Of Classic Fairy Tales by Chris Colfer

Everything You Need To Ace English Language Arts In One Big Fat Notebook: The Complete Middle School Study Guide by Jen Haberling

The Barbie Cookbook: Over 40 Scrumptious Recipes For Chefs Of All Ages!

Falling Up: Special Edition by Shel Silverstein

Children

EEK! Halloween! by Sandra Boynton

Fox In Socks by Dr Seuss

Fly Guy’s Ninja Christmas by Tedd Arnold

Eloise Decorates For Christmas by Lisa McClatchy

Jingle Baby by Kate Merritt

Disney Frozen The Christmas Party by Andrea Posner-Sanchez