At least 365 acts of kindness

Saturday, Dec. 31

6 p.m.: Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church will hold its New Year’s Eve Service. Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

7 p.m.: Four churches — Red Hill Baptist Church, Mt. Rowell Baptist Church, Lockhart Chapel Baptist Church, and Mt. Olive Baptist Church — will have joint services at Red Hill Baptist Church.

Rev. Larry Murphy of Mt. Rowell Baptist Church will be the speaker.

10 p.m.: Combined Watch Night Services will be fellowshipped with Bethany AME, Bethel Baptist Church, and New Emanuel Chapel will be held at Bethel Baptist Church. The guest speaker will be Pastor Ronald McFadden of Bethany AME Church. All are welcome to attend.

10:30 p.m.: Joint Watch-Night Services will be held at Galilee Baptist Church in the Sedalia Community. The message will be delivered by Rev. Charlie Jennings, Associate Pastor of Macedonia Christian Church. The public is invited. Rev. Malochia Rodgers, Sr., Pastor, and the Galilee Church Family.

10:30 p.m.: Carlisle Christian Fellowship Church will have Watch Night Services. There will be no Sunday School for Jan. 1. Services will start at noon. Rev. Leroy Edwards, Jr., Pastor.

10:30 p.m.: Monarch Baptist Church will hold a Watch Night Service. Please come out and bring in the New Year praising the Lord!

Sunday, Jan. 1

9 a.m.: New Emanuel Chapel will have New Year’s Day Worship Service. (No Sunday School)

9 a.m. & 10:20 a.m.: Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church will hold Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Worship at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

5:30 p.m.: Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have their Poor Man’s supper. The menu will include vegetable soup, cornbread, drink, and dessert. Singing starts at 6 p.m. Everyone welcome.

6 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Potter’s House Church, Gaffney Highway, Jonesville, will host a concert by LaVerne Tripp Ministries.

A potluck dinner will be held at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7 p.m.

The event is free to everyone. A love offering will be taken.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Noon: The Community Prayer Meeting will be observed at the USC-U gazebo. Please come and join with fellow citizens of Union County, and with others in other places as we pray for our country, our community, our state, and also for our world, and for the Church.

Let us give thanks for our country, and pray fervently for its future. Pray for God’s guidance for our leaders, new and old. Please pray for our military, our police, firefighters, EMS personnel, and others who risk their lives to serve and protect us.

All are welcome. If you can’t get to the gazebo, please take some time for special prayer during the day.

Saturday, Jan. 7

5 p.m.: St. Luke Baptist Church will host a Relay for Life program. Rev. George Shell, Pastor.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Sunday will be Jan. 1, 2017, the first day of the New Year and an opportunity to begin a year of kindness, a year of changing lives. Every interaction we have with others impacts them and impacts us to one degree or another and so every interaction we have with someone else is an opportunity for us to have a positive impact on their life and, in the process, a positive impact on our own. Each day of 2017 and, indeed, every year of our lives, is an opportunity to have that kind of impact and be impacted in that way, and so we should take that opportunity every chance we get each of those days. We should commit ourselves to being kind to others, in ways both small and great, and make their lives that much better. By doing so, we please God who has given us our lives and each day of those lives, and we also please those who we do kindness to because in those acts of kindness they see not only a kind person, but are also reminded of their duty to please God by showing kindness to others as well. So this year, commit yourself to pleasing God and blessing others by acting towards them with kindness as God would have each and everyone of us to do one another. If you do, then you’ll find yourself blessed with the joy that comes from showing kindness, blessed by the approval of God and, sooner or later, blessed by a kindness returned you by the person you showed kindness to or by someone they showed kindness insipiring them to show kindness or by someone sent by God to bless you with kindness in reward for your showing kindness. If that happens, if we all act in such a way, then 2017 will be a happier year and the world a happier place. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_365Days-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Sunday will be Jan. 1, 2017, the first day of the New Year and an opportunity to begin a year of kindness, a year of changing lives. Every interaction we have with others impacts them and impacts us to one degree or another and so every interaction we have with someone else is an opportunity for us to have a positive impact on their life and, in the process, a positive impact on our own. Each day of 2017 and, indeed, every year of our lives, is an opportunity to have that kind of impact and be impacted in that way, and so we should take that opportunity every chance we get each of those days. We should commit ourselves to being kind to others, in ways both small and great, and make their lives that much better. By doing so, we please God who has given us our lives and each day of those lives, and we also please those who we do kindness to because in those acts of kindness they see not only a kind person, but are also reminded of their duty to please God by showing kindness to others as well. So this year, commit yourself to pleasing God and blessing others by acting towards them with kindness as God would have each and everyone of us to do one another. If you do, then you’ll find yourself blessed with the joy that comes from showing kindness, blessed by the approval of God and, sooner or later, blessed by a kindness returned you by the person you showed kindness to or by someone they showed kindness insipiring them to show kindness or by someone sent by God to bless you with kindness in reward for your showing kindness. If that happens, if we all act in such a way, then 2017 will be a happier year and the world a happier place.