At least 365 acts of kindness

Saturday, Dec. 31
6 p.m.: Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church will hold its New Year’s Eve Service. Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.
7 p.m.: Four churches — Red Hill Baptist Church, Mt. Rowell Baptist Church, Lockhart Chapel Baptist Church, and Mt. Olive Baptist Church — will have joint services at Red Hill Baptist Church.
Rev. Larry Murphy of Mt. Rowell Baptist Church will be the speaker.
10 p.m.: Combined Watch Night Services will be fellowshipped with Bethany AME, Bethel Baptist Church, and New Emanuel Chapel will be held at Bethel Baptist Church. The guest speaker will be Pastor Ronald McFadden of Bethany AME Church. All are welcome to attend.
10:30 p.m.: Joint Watch-Night Services will be held at Galilee Baptist Church in the Sedalia Community. The message will be delivered by Rev. Charlie Jennings, Associate Pastor of Macedonia Christian Church. The public is invited. Rev. Malochia Rodgers, Sr., Pastor, and the Galilee Church Family.
10:30 p.m.: Carlisle Christian Fellowship Church will have Watch Night Services. There will be no Sunday School for Jan. 1. Services will start at noon. Rev. Leroy Edwards, Jr., Pastor.
10:30 p.m.: Monarch Baptist Church will hold a Watch Night Service. Please come out and bring in the New Year praising the Lord!
Sunday, Jan. 1
9 a.m.: New Emanuel Chapel will have New Year’s Day Worship Service. (No Sunday School)
9 a.m. & 10:20 a.m.: Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church will hold Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Worship at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
5:30 p.m.: Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have their Poor Man’s supper. The menu will include vegetable soup, cornbread, drink, and dessert. Singing starts at 6 p.m. Everyone welcome.
6 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Potter’s House Church, Gaffney Highway, Jonesville, will host a concert by LaVerne Tripp Ministries.
A potluck dinner will be held at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7 p.m.
The event is free to everyone. A love offering will be taken.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Noon: The Community Prayer Meeting will be observed at the USC-U gazebo. Please come and join with fellow citizens of Union County, and with others in other places as we pray for our country, our community, our state, and also for our world, and for the Church.
Let us give thanks for our country, and pray fervently for its future. Pray for God’s guidance for our leaders, new and old. Please pray for our military, our police, firefighters, EMS personnel, and others who risk their lives to serve and protect us.
All are welcome. If you can’t get to the gazebo, please take some time for special prayer during the day.
Saturday, Jan. 7
5 p.m.: St. Luke Baptist Church will host a Relay for Life program. Rev. George Shell, Pastor.