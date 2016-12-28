Taking advantage of opportunities

UNION COUNTY — After decades of service to his country and nearly a decade of service to Union County, Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Torance Inman is finally taking some time for himself.

Inman announced this week that he is retiring as Chamber of Commerce Executive Director at the end of this year. His announcement comes after decades spent in military service, working in the private sector, and, finally, serving the Chamber and the community it serves. He said his decision to retire reflects his desire to have the time to undertake some personal projects and engage some personal activities that he’s been wanting to do but hasn’t had the time to do.

“I’ve been at the Chamber since 2008,” Inman said. “This followed my retirement from the Air Force, eight years at Carlisle Finishing, and two years of going back to school.

“I have been contemplating retirement for several years,” he said. “The main reason has been trying to do somethings that I’ve wanted to do for a long time, but work gets in the way. Most of that involves some traveling and some personal projects which require time.”

Inman said his decision to retire is also influenced by his memory of his father and his decision to delay doing the things he wanted to do until it was too late.

“I remember my dad for many years talk about things he wanted to do, but he put them off,” Inman said. “Unfortunately his health turned for the worse and he was never able to accomplish them.

“I don’t want to fall into this category,” he said. “My health is very good and I want to take advantage of these opportunities while I’m still healthy.”

Looking back on his years with the Chamber, Inman recalled them fondly and offered his thanks to all those who have helped make them as good as they’ve been.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here at the Chamber and have seen the Chamber grow, not just in terms of members, but also in its service to both its members and the community,” Inman said. “I thank the local businesses, industries, Union County, City of Union, our local townships, and The Union Times for their support of the Chamber.”

Inman looked back at the accomplishments of the Chamber during his tenure as executive director, accomplishments that have not only benefited its members and the business community, but also the community as a whole.

“The Chamber has been able to accomplish a great deal in seeing small businesses develop and local quality of life improve,” Inman said. “The Chamber has been directly involved in Crimestoppers, development of the Union Community Foundation, the HR Association, the Farmers Market, and other local organizations and groups to improve many aspects of Union County.

“It’s also been involved in a number of committees and task forces related to education and workforce development,” he said. “It’s also been involved with several regional organizations such as Ten at the Top, the Upstate Alliance, and other efforts that connect Union County with the Upstate region.”

Inman’s last day as Executive Director will be Friday and his retirement will officially begin Sunday Jan. 1, 2017. He said that the New Year will not only see the Chamber undertaking the process of selecting his successor, but also charting a new course for itself.

“The Chamber has established a transition committee which will evaluate not just the director’s position, but the Chamber as a whole,” Inman said. “It will define its responsibilities going forward and at that time conduct a search for a replacement.”

As for what he will miss most about being Executive Director, Inman said it will be “my interactions with a whole host of industries and organizations that I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the years.”

While he will be retiring from his duties with the Chamber, Inman said he will remain involved in the community through Relay for Life, the American Legion, and a few other civic projects.

