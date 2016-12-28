The reason for the season continues

Saturday, Dec. 31

6 p.m.: Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church will hold its New Year’s Eve Service. Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

10 p.m.: Combined Watch Night Services will be fellowshipped with Bethany AME, Bethel Baptist Church, and New Emanuel Chapel will be held at Bethel Baptist Church. The guest speaker will be Pastor Ronald McFadden of Bethany AME Church. All are welcome to attend.

10:30 p.m.: Joint Watch-Night Services will be held at Galilee Baptist Church in the Sedalia Community. The message will be delivered by Rev. Charlie Jennings, Associate Pastor of Macedonia Christian Church. The public is invited. Rev. Malochia Rodgers, Sr., Pastor, and the Galilee Church Family.

10:30 p.m.: Carlisle Christian Fellowship Church will have Watch Night Services. There will be no Sunday School for Jan. 1. Services will start at noon. Rev. Leroy Edwards, Jr., Pastor.

Sunday, Jan. 1

9 a.m.: New Emanuel Chapel will have New Year’s Day Worship Service. (No Sunday School)

9 a.m. & 10:20 a.m.: Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church will hold Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Worship at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

5:30 p.m.: Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have their Poor Man’s supper. The menu will include vegetable soup, cornbread, drink, and dessert. Singing starts at 6 p.m. Everyone welcome.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Noon: The Community Prayer Meeting will be observed at the USC-U gazebo. Please come and join with fellow citizens of Union County, and with others in other places as we pray for our country, our community, our state, and also for our world, and for the Church.

Let us give thanks for our country, and pray fervently for its future. Pray for God’s guidance for our leaders, new and old. Please pray for our military, our police, firefighters, EMS personnel, and others who risk their lives to serve and protect us.

All are welcome. If you can’t get to the gazebo, please take some time for special prayer during the day.

Saturday, Jan. 7

5 p.m.: St. Luke Baptist Church will host a Relay for Life program. Rev. George Shell, Pastor.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Christmas 2016 is over and soon decorations like the one pictured here will be put away until it is time for them to be brought out for Christmas 2017. Yet even though the Christmas season is over and New Year’s is less than a week away, we should not forget the real reason for not only the celebration of Christmas but for its very existence. Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ and the beginning of His earthly life, a life that would change the world forever. Christ not only lived 2,000 years ago, He lives today and His life, both on Earth and in Heaven, continues to change lives and, in changing lives, changes the world. His life and the message He brought as He walked the earth more than 2,000 years ago, a message that He continues to bring to us through His holy word, The Bible, through His Holy Spirit, and through the lives, words, and actions of those have accepted Him as Lord and Savior, is not simply for a day, a month, or a season. It is for always, for each every day of the year and so even as we put away the decorations of Christmas, we must never put away Christ and what He means and the message He continues to bring to each and every one of us. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_NativityScene.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Christmas 2016 is over and soon decorations like the one pictured here will be put away until it is time for them to be brought out for Christmas 2017. Yet even though the Christmas season is over and New Year’s is less than a week away, we should not forget the real reason for not only the celebration of Christmas but for its very existence. Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ and the beginning of His earthly life, a life that would change the world forever. Christ not only lived 2,000 years ago, He lives today and His life, both on Earth and in Heaven, continues to change lives and, in changing lives, changes the world. His life and the message He brought as He walked the earth more than 2,000 years ago, a message that He continues to bring to us through His holy word, The Bible, through His Holy Spirit, and through the lives, words, and actions of those have accepted Him as Lord and Savior, is not simply for a day, a month, or a season. It is for always, for each every day of the year and so even as we put away the decorations of Christmas, we must never put away Christ and what He means and the message He continues to bring to each and every one of us.