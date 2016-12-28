Beekeepers honor Pressley family

Beekeepers Association

The Union County Beekeepers Association will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 3rd at 6 p.m. in the Clemson Extension Meeting Room at the fairgrounds.

Light refreshments are served at 6 p.m. and the meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

We are continuing our membership drive for 2017. Buddy Williams from Landrum will present a program on packaged bees.

Everyone interested in bees is encouraged to attend.

Certified Level Beekeeping Course starts Saturday, Jan. 14 in Boiling Springs. If you are interested, call Frank Pennas 864-426-6784 for more information.

GT Arts Nominations Sought

The nomination period for Gifted/Talented Arts Classes is now open. Gifted and Talented Arts Classes are offered in Drama, Visual Arts, and Music. Students may be nominated by teachers, parents, or friends. Students may nominate themselves. Forms may be picked up in your school’s guidance office or the school’s fine arts teachers.

The form must be turned in to the guidance office at the nominee’s school no later than 3:30 p.m. on January 5, 2017. School screenings will take place during the week of January 9-13, 2017. Final district screenings will be held on February 11, 2017 at Union County High School. This arts screening is a four-step process which includes nomination, arts teacher screening, school audition, and final district audition.

Community Prayer Meeting

The Community Prayer Meeting will be observed at noon on Thursday, January 5 at the USC-U gazebo. Please come and join with fellow citizens of Union County, and with others in other places as we pray for our country, our community, our state, and also for our world, and for the Church.

Let us give thanks for our country, and pray fervently for its future. Pray for God’s guidance for our leaders, new and old. Please pray for our military, our police, firefighters, EMS personnel, and others who risk their lives to serve and protect us.

ALL ARE WELCOME. If you can’t get to the gazebo, please take some time for special prayer during the day.

Lions Club

Lions Brooms for sale every Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Friends on Main, 126 East Main Street, Union.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at Grace United Methodist Church at 5:30 p.m.

For more information contact Penny Adamo at 864-427-8322.

Bereavement Program

Medi Home Hospice is sponsoring a Bereavement Program. Anyone who has lost a loved one and needs guidance with their loss is invited to attend.

2017 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2017 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates. All meetings will be held at 6 p.m.

1. January 23, 2017 — Lockhart School

2. February 27, 2017 — Sims Middle School

3. March 27, 2017 — Union County High School (Teacher of the Year Recognition)

4. April 24, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Academic Recognition)

5. May 22, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Retiree Banquet)

6. June 12, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

7. June 26, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

(Meet if Budget has not been approved)

8. July 24, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

9. August 28, 2017 — Monarch Elementary School

10. September 25, 2017 — Buffalo Elementary School

11. October 23, 2017 — Foster Park Elementary School

12. November 27, 2017 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

13. December 11, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

Additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

