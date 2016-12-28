Smith makes Shrine Bowl touchdown

SPARTANBURG — The Union County Yellow Jackets were represented on both offense and defense in the 80th annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

This year’s Shrine Bowl aired on ESPNU Christmas Eve morning, and viewers saw Union County football players Shi Smith and Ty Washington work hard on both sides of the football.

The game was close, with the Tarheels defeating the Sandlappers in the end with a final score of 17-10.

In the first quarter, the South Carolina team first scored with a field goal, and then Union County’s standout wide receiver (and South Carolina Gamecocks commit) Shi Smith scored the Sandlappers’ only touchdown of the game with a 43-yard reception from Jackson Williamson (Westside-Anderson High School). Smith finished the game with five catches for 96 yards.

On defense, Union County’s six-foot, 240-pound defensive back Ty Washington was a major addition. Sandlappers Coach Phil Strickland (Newberry) said after the game that he didn’t expect such a defensive struggle considering the offense of both teams. Strickland said the game showed how good the defensive players were for this year’s Shrine Bowl.

